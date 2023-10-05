Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab $1000 For Bears Best Bets

Turn on the bright lights for Thursday Night Football and get started up on a new account today with the Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code ROTO1000 to grab $1,000 for Bears best bets. By using one of the most lucrative Illinois sportsbook promo codes in the betting stratosphere, you can get a first-bet welcome offer. This means that if your first bet doesn't win, you'll get it back as a bonus bet – up to $1,000.

This is a huge matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders tonight on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming off a three-point loss, so the desperation to put a notch in the win column is certainly hanging above their heads. The Commanders are 6.5-point favorites (-300 odds on the moneyline) while the Bears have +240 odds to win, and the total is at 44.5 points. Washington has won eight of the last nine meetings against Chicago, including a 12-7 win in a Thursday Night Football game last season.

To get started on one of the most notable Illinois sportsbooks, click on the "BET NOW" button. This will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook Illinois new user registration page where you will be required to enter your name, email address, physical address, and phone. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to move forward.

Once you complete the registration and verification processes, you can make your first deposit on one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at Caesars Sportsbook Illinois is $20, but you can deposit enough to cover the $1,000 first bet welcome offer.

The Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code ROTO1000 is easy to use, so here are some of the details. If your first bet wins, you'll keep the winnings like you would on a regular bet. However, if you lose your first bet, you'll get it back as a bonus bet – up to $1,000.

QB Justin Fields is coming off his best performance of the season, going 28-for-35 with 335 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. If you don't like a particular angle on the NFL odds for the game, you could get in on the action by placing wagers on NFL player props.

Caesars Sportsbook Illinois has a wide array of betting options, so find your lane and take this $1,000 first-bet welcome offer straight to the house.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.