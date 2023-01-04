Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code ROTOFULL: Get A Bet On Caesars

New Illinois bettors can take advantage of many generous betting promos daily. But when it comes to the best one to sign up for, the welcome offer at Caesars Sportsbook Illinois should be at the top of your list.

When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in Illinois, new users will get their first bet, on Caesars worth up to $1,250. In addition to your first bet, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

To qualify for this three-tiered betting promo on one of the best sports betting sites, you must be at least 21 years old, a new Caesars Sportsbook Illinois user, and physically located in IL or in another state where the betting app is legal to operate.

Signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code ROTOFULL today is easy. Click through the direct sign-up link below to get started. Performing this action will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook Illinois new user registration page where you will be required to provide some basic identifying information.

This information will include your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You must also input the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account.

Next, Caesars Sportsbook Illinois will prompt you to enter the Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code. This is where you will use the promo code ROTOFULL in the appropriate field. Once your new account is created and verified, make your initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 to activate the promo code so you can instantly use your first bet.

Using the Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code ROTOFULL will provide you access to one of the best sports betting apps in Illinois. It will also give you a $1,250 first bet, on Caesars.

The first bet of at least $10 that you place on your new account will qualify as your first bet. If your first bet is graded as a losing wager, the welcome offer will trigger, and Caesars Sportsbook Illinois will credit your account back in a single free bet equal to the exact amount of your losing first bet's stake, up to $1,250.

Your free bet will be reimbursed to your account within two days of the settlement of your losing first bet. But be mindful that your free bet will expire in 14 days if you don't use it. When it comes to using your free bet, keep in mind that it must be used in one lump sum and can not be broken down into smaller free bets.

Don't forget about your 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, either. Those will hit your account within seven days of the settlement of your first bet.

One of the best parts about this welcome offer is that you can use it with ultimate flexibility since there are no restrictions on odds or bet type. You can use your $1,250 first bet to bet on NFL player props like Justin Fields to score a touchdown, or on Bulls NBA championship odds. You can also use it to bet on same-game parlays.

