Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET: Grab $250 For Kentucky Football Odds

New sports bettors can sign up today with the Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET and get $250 in bonus bets for Kentucky football odds using one of the best Kentucky sports betting sites.

As long as you are a new user at Caesars Sportsbook KY, physically located in the state of Kentucky, and at least 21 years old, you are eligible to redeem the Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET. To get started, first click the "BET NOW" button below and keep reading to make the most out of this offer.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET And Get $250 For Kentucky Football Odds

New customers can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET and get $250 in bonus bets using one of the best Kentucky sports betting apps available now.

First, click the "BET NOW" button below. This will take you to the registration page at Caesars Sportsbook KY. You will have to create a username and password. Then, enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. Manually enter the Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET into the promo code field to activate this deal. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, submit your registration.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $50 using any quick payment method like PayPal or credit cards. Then, place a first-time $50 bet on any Kentucky football odds.

Claim The Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET And Get $250 In Bonus Bets

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET and get $250 in bonus bets after placing a $50 first-time wager.

Bettors will receive five separate $50 bonus bet credits. The first $50 credit will be instantly delivered to your Caesars Sportsbook KY account, regardless whether your first bet wins or loses. The next four $50 bonus bet credits will arrive on each of the following Mondays, until a total of $250 is received.

Bonus bets must be wagered as a single bet credit. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional deals at Caesars Sportsbook KY. All bonus bets will expire seven days after they are received.

Bet $50, Get $250 For Kentucky Football Odds Using The Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET

Don't miss out on $250 for Kentucky football odds with Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET. After placing a first-time $50 wager, claiming your bonus bets is easy using one of the best Kentucky sportsbook promo codes.

This Saturday, the Wildcats will play Mississippi State and are favored by 3.5 points; however, Kentucky has never won two consecutive games against the Bulldogs. Bet on college football odds, like the moneyline, spread, or totals.

Click the "BET NOW" button and join thousands of other sports bettors in Kentucky using the Caesars Sportsbook KY Promo Code ROTOGET.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.