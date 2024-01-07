Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000: Get $1K For Lions vs Vikings Odds

Michigan sports bettors can get a $1000 bonus they can use to make their top picks on the Lions vs Vikings odds by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000.

This exclusive welcome offer for new customers is perfectly timed to coincide with the Detroit Lions' bid to claim the No. 2 seed in the NFC in their NFL Week 18 clash with the Minnesota Vikings. Michigan sports bettors signing up using one of the top Michigan sportsbook promo codes can claim up to $1000 in bonus bets when their first bet on Caesars loses.

Click the "Bet Now" link to sign up using Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000, and enjoy the benefits of a $1000 bonus that will enable you to make your best NFL picks on one of the best Michigan betting apps as the NFL regular season draws to a close.

Get $1K For Lions vs Vikings Odds With Caesars Sportsbook MI Promo Code ROTO1000

This lucrative first bet offer from one of the top Michigan betting sites is open to new customers, who are at least 21 years old and are present in the State of Michigan.

You can begin the sign-up process using Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000 by clicking on the "Bet Now" link. You will be redirected to Caesars Sportsbook Michigan's secure customer registration portal, where you can open a new account using Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000 in just a few minutes by providing some basic personal details like your name, address, phone number, and email address.

When you complete the sign-up process and your new account is verified, you can make a first deposit of at least $20 using the Caesars Sportsbook app for your Android or iOS device. Deposits can be easily made using your credit cards, debit card, or PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000 Gets $1K For Lions vs Vikings Odds

Michigan sports bettors signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000 can enjoy the benefits of a lucrative first bet offer that enables you to claim up to $1000 in bonuses if their qualifying first bet on Caesars loses.

When you make your first bet on Caesars, and it loses, you will be automatically reimbursed for the full value of the stake of your first bet in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1000.

In addition to giving you the chance to make additional NFL picks Caesars' highly competitive Lions vs Vikings odds, you can also use the bonus bets earned by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000 to make more wagers on the NFL player props or to back the Lions on this season's Super Bowl odds.

Bonuses earned by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000 are added to your account within 48 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. Bonus bets are valid for 14 days, and can be used to wager on any sports betting market, but cannot be combined with other top sportsbook bonuses offered by Caesars Michigan including enhanced odds and odds boosts.

Claim $1K For Lions vs Vikings Odds With Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000

Michigan sports bettors can add to the excitement as the Detroit Lions prepare for a run to the Super Bowl by claiming a $1000 in bonus bets by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code ROTO1000.

Whether you are a hardcore fan aiming to back Detroit on the Lions vs Vikings odds, or an experienced sports bettor looking to find an extra edge on the NFL odds and Super Bowl futures, click the "Bet Now" link to take advantage of one of the top sportsbook welcome offers available.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.