Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code ROTONC: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for NCAAB Odds & NBA

Prospective sports bettors in North Carolina can now sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code ROTONC and unlock a Bet $10, Get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer on one of the best sports betting apps in the Tar Heel State.

After creating your new account, make an initial deposit and bet of at least $10 to receive your $250 in total bonus bets -- awarded as ten $25 bonus bets.

As long as an individual is a first-time Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina customer, at least 21 years old, and physically present in North Carolina, they qualify to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available today. Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up below above to register sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code ROTONC today and start wagering on NBA and NCAAB odds.

Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code ROTONC: Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook NC Bonus Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonus Bets 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 13, 2024

Following the successful launch of North Carolina sports betting on March 11, 2024, new customers can register with Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code ROTONC to Bet $5, Get $250 in bonus bets.

Click on a "BET NOW" button to register a new Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina account today. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new online sportsbook account. Remember to manually enter the ROTONC text into the corresponding promo code field on the new customer sign-up portal to qualify for this exceptional welcome bonus. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 with any preferred payment method supported at Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager to get $250 in total bonus bets to wager a huge selection of online sports betting markets today.

Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code Details

Sports bettors in North Carolina can use Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code ROTONC for a Bet $5, Get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer -- one of the best NC betting promos available right now.

Bonus bets expire after 14 days and cannot be split across multiple wagers or divided into smaller denominations. Bonus bets are funded as 10 $25 bonus bet credits and cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina. Any bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not returned with any winnings earned.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below and register a new account with one of the top North Carolina sportsbooks.

Get Caesars Sportsbook NC Bonus Bets with Promo Code ROTONC

All registered users can wager March Madness and college basketball odds with $250 in bonus bets claimed after signing up with Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code ROTONC today.

As conference tournaments are underway to determine March Madness seeding in college basketball, bonus bets, real cash wagers, and qualifying wagers are all valid ways to place bets on college basketball odds. Wake Forest is in the 2nd Round of the ACC Tournament and there are a variety of online sports betting markets to target in its matchup, including total and spread, plus first-half moneyline odds in the college basketball game props market.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to register a new account with Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code ROTONC used during sign-up for $250 in bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.