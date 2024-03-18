Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for March 18

North Carolina sports bettors can give themselves an extra edge on this year's March Madness odds with a $250 bonus by signing up now using Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code ROTONC.

This lucrative welcome offer exclusively for sports bettors in the Tar Heel State has quickly emerged as one of the best college basketball betting promos available anywhere in the country. When you sign up using Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code ROTONC and make a first bet of $10, you will be instantly rewarded with $250 in bonus bets that you can use to make more March Madness picks.

Click the "Bet Now" right now to sign up using Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code ROTONC and instantly claim the $250 bonus unlocked by one of the best North Carolina betting promotions available.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook NC Bonus Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonus Bets 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 18, 2024

Caesars Sportsbook's latest North Carolina sports betting offer is open to new customers, who are at least 21 years old and physically present in the Tar Heel State. Follow these simple steps to sign up now with Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code ROTONC:

Click the "BET NOW" to start the sign-up process on Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina's' secure registration portal. Complete the sign-up form by providing the basic personal information requested, along with documentation that is used to verify your identity. Enter ROTONC in the promo code field provided on the sign-up form to ensure you can claim your $250 bonus. Use the Caesars Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $10 using an array of supported banking methods including credit cards and PayPal.

Caesars North Carolina Promo ROTONC for March Madness Odds

After signing up with Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code ROTONC and making a qualifying first deposit of $10 using the Caesars Sportsbook app, you can claim $250 in bonus bets by making a qualifying first bet of $10 on any sports betting market including March Madness moneylines, point spreads, totals and futures.

Your $250 in bonus bets will be automatically added to your account and available to you for seven days to make more college basketball picks. But keep in mind that bonus bets cannot be used in combination with any other March Madness betting promos offered by Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina.

Bet on Duke, UNC, NC State & More NCAA Tournament Odds

The NC State Wolfpack have earned Cinderella status by muscling their way into this year's NCAA Tournament with an 84-76 win over the heavily favored North Carolina Tar Heels in Saturday night's ACC Championship game.

Whether you are backing the Wolfpack or are loyal to the Tar Heels or Duke Blue Devils, you can kick your March Madness betting experience into high gear with $250 in bonus bets by signing up right now using Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code ROTONC.

Click the "BET NOW" link to get started, and enjoy making your college basketball picks using one of the nation's top sports betting apps and Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code ROTONC!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.