Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL - $1250 For Rays vs Yankees Odds

The New York Yankees look to spark a late-season run into postseason contention when they wrap up a three-game series with the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night at Yankees Stadium.

The Yankees face a daunting task in their bid to repeat as AL East champions, but Caesars Sportsbook has made it easy to claim up to $1,250 in bonus bets with a first bet thanks to one of the top NY sports betting promos. New customers signing up on one of the best today using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code for new customers unlocks a generous welcome offer that can net you up to $1,250 in bonus bets on one of the best sports betting apps if your first bet on Caesars does not win.

In addition to getting your MLB betting journey started at one of the top NY sportsbooks, one of the best sportsbook promo codes also grants you membership in the prestigious Caesars Reward Program, along with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits that can be deemed for hotel and dining experiences from Caesars International.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL To Wager On Rays vs Yankees Odds

This generous first bet on Caesars welcome offer is available to sports bettors who are at least 21 years old, present in New York State, and opening a Caesars Sportsbook NY account on one of the best sports betting sites for the first time.

To begin the sign-up process, click or tap the "Bet Now" link. You will be redirected to Caesars' new customer registration portal, where you will be asked to provide some basic information to open your account, such as your name, phone number, mailing address, and email address.

Be sure to enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NY ROTOFULL in the required field on the sign-up form to ensure you enjoy all the benefits of this $1,250 first bet offer.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL In Time For Wednesday's Rays vs Yankees Odds

After you have created your new account using the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL account, you can activate this top sportsbook promo by making a first deposit of $20 using options like PayPal or credit cards. You can then make a first bet of as little as possible, and if that bet loses, you will receive bonus bets equal to the stake of your first bet, up to $1,250.

As an added convenience, bonus bets are automatically credited to your Caesars Sportsbook NY account within 48 hours, and can be used to get in on all the excitement of Rays vs. Yankees MLB odds and MLB player props. You can even use your bonus bets to back the Yankees on the MLB futures, or to begin planning your NFL betting strategy for the upcoming season.

Keep in mind, bonus bets will expire and be removed from your account if unused after 14 days.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Unlocks First Bet Welcome Offer For Rays vs Yankees Odds

Wednesday night's series finale between the Yankees and Rays promises to be a pitching duel, with Gerrit Cole scheduled to square off against Rays ace Shane McClanahan. With so much on the line in this matchup, it is a great time to get started with a first bet on Caesars welcome offer valued at up to $1,250 by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Don't delay, register now in time for tonight's game, and learn why a growing number of New York sports bettors are making Caesars Sportsbook NY their top online sports betting site.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.