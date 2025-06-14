Fanatics Sportsbook Promo | Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for Oilers-Panthers Game 5 & MLB Odds

The Florida Panthers continue their pursuit of a second consecutive Stanley Cup in Game 5 tonight against the host Edmonton Oilers, with the series knotted at 2-2. With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you can activate a new account for NHL betting, whether you want to bet on Florida or Edmonton to extend the series. You can get up to $300 in bonus bets, guaranteed, for whatever you prefer.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer is one of the leading sportsbook promos and has different sports betting bonuses depending on your location:

If you are in MI, NJ or PA, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer delivers $100 in bonus bets for your first three days as a customer. Make a $10 wager each day and get the $100 bonus, win or lose, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total.

offer delivers $100 in bonus bets for your first three days as a customer. Make a $10 wager each day and get the $100 bonus, win or lose, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total. If you are in AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN or VA, you will get an offer of bet $10+ for five straight days, and you will receive $50 in bonus bets each day, which is a Bet $50, Get $250 total.

All new customers can instead choose the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Make a designated bet each day for 10 days. If it doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day as a refund.

offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Make a designated bet each day for 10 days. If it doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day as a refund. New York customers get a 100% profit boost daily for their first 10 days as a customer.

Bet on the Panthers-Oilers, tonight's MLB action or whatever you want. Before you bet, though, first use one of the top sports betting apps to create an account. Tap any BET NOW button on this page to use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and earn up to $300 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Register Now & Claim $300 Bonus for NHL Odds

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: June 14, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions for Saturday, June 14

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets!

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet Stanley Cup Odds & Tonight's MLB Lines

You can use bonus bets you earn via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer after you sign up for a new account and place your qualifying wagers for NHL odds and more.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Saturday, June 14, 2025

NHL, Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Panthers at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET; use one of the leading NHL betting promos for this pivotal contest.

Panthers at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET; use one of the leading NHL betting promos for this pivotal contest. MLB: Yankees at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET; use one of the top MLB betting promos to wager on this always-thrilling rivalry matchup.

Yankees at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET; use one of the top MLB betting promos to wager on this always-thrilling rivalry matchup. MLB: Padres at Diamondbacks, 7:15 p.m. ET

Padres at Diamondbacks, 7:15 p.m. ET MLB: Giants at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET; explore MLB Futures or World Series odds for this game pitting NL West foes.

Whether you're focused on the Stanley Cup Final or any of tonight's MLB matchups, there's something for all types of bettors with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer. In addition to the welcome bonus offer specific to your location, players will receive access to profit boosts, a sleek mobile betting app option, and a unique rewards program called FanCash.

Just went it appeared the Panthers had put themselves in the driver's seat to repeat as championships, the Oilers came roaring back with an exciting 5-4 OT victory in Game 4. Leon Draisaitl scored his 11th postseason goal to cap Edmonton's historic come-from-behind road win.

The final round of the US Open at Pittsburgh's Oakmont Country Club is Sunday and a major champion will be determined. There's still time to use one of the best sites for golf betting to make wagers.

The top baseball games of the day for MLB odds include Yankees-Red Sox and Giants-Dodgers. The Yankees are trying to get back on track after dropping two of three to the Red Sox in New York last weekend. Boston still trails in the AL East but made strides back into the conversation with their play in the Bronx. The Giants and Dodgers meet for the first time this season. Defending champion Los Angeles is atop the NL West trying to fend off surprising San Francisco.

Whether you want to bet on golf, MLB, the NHL, NBA or something else, use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open an account. With one of the best MLB betting apps, you can earn up to $300 in guaranteed bonus bets. Tap a BET NOW button and register today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.