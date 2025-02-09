Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Don't Miss $1059 Super Bowl 2025 Bonus

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived! Bet on Super Bowl 59 by opening an account right now using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to get the first-bet bonus offer up to $1,059. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you'll be refunded with a matching bonus bet, up to a maximum of $1,059.

One of the leading sportsbook promos, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is a top introductory deal the begins with your initial wager. The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. They are slight favorites (-1.5 points) over the Philadelphia Eagles. If your first bet happens to settle as a loss, you will get a bonus bet back, up to $1,059 – an amount designated in honor of Super Bowl 59 being at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

No matter what your betting preferences – the Chiefs or the Eagles – or something else entirely – get started using one of the leading sports betting apps. Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to begin. Using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to register for an account will give you a protected first bet up to $1,059 right now.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get $1059 Bonus for Super Bowl 2025

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🔥 Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Up to $1,059 Back as Bonus Bet if Your 1st Bet Loses 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Feb. 9, 2025

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates, follow these steps to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 on one of the best sports betting sites.

Tap any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTO1000 when prompted for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if it's not already filled in for you. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods available on one of the top credit card betting sites, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 - Bet Super Bowl 59 Odds & Props

When using with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, make sure to check out the plentiful NFL player props on offer. Go with Saquon Barkley's rushing total, as many think the star running back might be the difference this year for the Eagles, who lost in Super Bowl 57 to Kansas City.

Once you sign up for an account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, don't wait! Super Bowl 59 begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. You'll find Super Bowl odds that include the point spread, moneyline or points total.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer also gets you access to live-in game betting options and customers can create same game parlays, using their favorite bet and odds type.

You can bet NFL odds for Super Bowl 59! Get started right away by tapping a BET NOW button and open an account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to get the first-bet offer up to $1,059 for Eagles vs Chiefs.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code - How $1059 1st-Bet Bonus Offer Works

Now that it's time to place your first bet, review the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 terms and conditions before using one of the best NBA betting apps.

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 offer works: After signing up and creating a new account, make an initial deposit and then make a qualifying bet on any sports betting market. If your first bet happens to settle as a loss, you will receive a matching bet credit back, up to a maximum of $1,059 to use for anything you might be interested in.

Alternatively, customers in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA and WY can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to choose the welcome offer of Bet $1 and Get 10 100% Profit Boosts. The profit boosts from this leader among NFL betting promos can be used on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500.

All bonus bets awarded via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 must be used within 14 days and can be used on any qualifying sportsbook betting market offered by one of the best NFL betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.