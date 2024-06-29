Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 - $1000 Bonus for Saturday MLB Odds

As the battle for baseball's best record continues, MLB bettors can use a $1,000 first-bet offer via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Bettors can place a wager on any preferred sports market, and if the initial bet loses, they'll will be reimbursed in bonus bets up to $1,000.

There's a full slate of exciting MLB games on Saturday. After maintaining the No. 1 spot, the New York Yankees have been dethroned by the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Guardians in recent weeks. The Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays, the Phillies will host the Miami Marlins and the Guardians face the KC Royals on Saturday afternoon. If you're interested, you won't want to miss out on some of the best MLB odds at one of the top sports betting sites in the nation.

Click the BET NOW button anywhere on this page to get started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 - $1000 Offer Sign Up

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified June 29, 2024

The first step to getting started on one of the best sports betting apps, is to download the Caesars Sportsbook app using an iOS or Android device. Then, follow the easy steps below to register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Click the BET NOW button anywhere on this page. The link will redirect you to the new user registration portal. Enter some personal information, including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You must also provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. In the appropriate field, don't forget to enter ROTO1000 to activate the welcome bonus. Make an initial deposit of at least $10, using a supported payment method like credit card, PayPal, or Venmo. Place a first-time wager on any preferred odds for Saturday, up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 $1000 Bonus Offer Details

To sign up for a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, sports bettors must be a new customer at Caesars Sportsbook, located in a state with legalized sports betting and at least 21 years of age or older.

If your first wager settles as a loss, Caesars Sportsbook will reimburse you, in bonus bets matching your initial bet, up to $1000. Be sure to bet the entire $1,000 to take advantage of this exclusive sportsbook promo.

To use your bonus bets, you must abide by a 1x playthrough requirement. Bonus bets cannot be used for any kind of odds boosts or for ongoing and future promotional offers. All bonus bets will expire within 14 days of being received with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For MLB, UFC 303 & More

After you have successfully made your first time deposit and wager using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, begin betting on your favorite sports markets, including exciting games and matches scheduled for Saturday.

Fans can wager on UFC 303 with the main event featuring Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. Sports bettors can also access NASCAR odds for the Ally 400, taking place in Nashville on Sunday. You'll find limitless chances to increase your sports betting experience alongside millions of others.

Don't miss out on a $1,000 welcome offer — click the BET NOW button to get started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.