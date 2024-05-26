Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 - $1000 Bonus Offer for Wolves-Mavs, NHL & MLB Odds

Don't let the holiday weekend end without starting your sports betting experience. Create an account now using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get the first-bet offer up to $1,000. If your opening wager is a loss, you'll be refunded with a matching bonus bet, up to $1,000.

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo offer and then make your first bet on today's NBA or NHL conference finals action, MLB games on one of the most user-friendly sports betting apps or anything else you might be interested in. With one of the leading sportsbook promo codes, you'll have a second chance if your first bet falls short because of the $1000 in first-bet protection.

Bet on Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals between the Rangers-Panthers, Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves-Mavericks or any of the great MLB matchups, including the Brewers-Red Sox, Yankees-Padres or Cubs-Cardinals. Whichever way you want to bet, the first thing to do is register using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get the first-bet offer up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Delivers $1000 First-Bet Bonus

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified May 26, 2024

It won't take long to create a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000:

Click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to start the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Enter ROTO1000 as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if it's not already filled in for you. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 - $1K Offer Terms & Conditions To Know

Here's what you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. These details will help you get off to a fast start at one of the premier sports betting sites.

When you place your first qualifying wager after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo offer, the outcome matters. If your first bet wins, you walk away with your winnings. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – back in return.

If you do receive a bonus bet from your first-time losing wager, you'll have 14 days to use it before it expires. A bonus bet awarded via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 has a 1X playthrough requirement.

Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Before Conference Finals & MLB Games on Sunday or Monday

You can have big first-bet protection when you use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to register for a new account ahead of Sunday's conference finals and MLB games.

The action also continues Monday on Memorial Day. The NBA playoffs will spotlight Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. In the NHL, we'll see Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

Memorial Day is always special in MLB and there will be some big holiday matchups Monday like Red Sox-Orioles, Cubs-Brewers and Phillies-Giants. Use one of the leading MLB betting sites to place your opening wager.

You can place your first wager on any of today's games or on Memorial Day markets. Or you can bet on something else that is available at Caesars Sportsbook. Don't wait, though. Create an account now using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 so your $1000 first-bet offer will be activated and ready to go!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.