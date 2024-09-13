Caesars Sportsbook Promo: Use Code ROTO1000 for $1K in Bonus Bets on Friday Odds

Sports fans can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer as a newly registered customer on Caesars Sportsbook.

Download one of the best sports betting apps in the country to place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any sports betting market, as Week 3 of the college football season gets underway. Friday night features a top-25 matchup between No. 17 Kansas State and No. 20 Arizona, so make sure to click on the "BET NOW" button on this page to expedite signing up as a new player on Caesars Sportsbook to receive up to a $1,000 matching bonus bet if your first bet loses.

Click on our "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page today to register a new Caesars Sportsbook account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 entered during sign-up to claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim $1K Bonus for Friday College Football, UFC, MLB & NFL Week 2

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer First-Bet Protection up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Sept 13, 2024

New customers who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to get started on a new account. Follow these steps on one of the best NFL betting sites.

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" on this page to go to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. You will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTO1000 as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if it's not already filled in for you. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook. One of the leading credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites also has many payment methods available, like debit cards and other online wallets such as Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Bonus for Friday, September 13

Before placing your first bet on one of the top betting sites, let's have a look at the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 terms and conditions.

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo offer works: Go ahead and place your first bet of at least $10 on any qualifying sports betting market. If that first bet wins, enjoy your winnings. However, if that first bet loses, you'll get a matching bonus bet – up to $1,000 – in return.

With any bonus bet awarded via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you'll have 14 days to use it before one of the top NFL betting promos expires. The bonus bet also has a 1X playthrough requirement, which means it must win one time before you can withdraw any profits. The monetary value of the bonus bet cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Bet on NFL Week 2, UFC & College Football with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos in the marketplace after signing up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account, making an initial $10 deposit, and placing a qualifying first bet, up to $1,000. Explore NFL Week 2 betting markets, including an NFC Divisional Round rematch between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. Place a qualifying first bet or bonus bet on the Buccaneers to cover the point spread at +7 or wager over 51 total points instead.

Sign up for one of the most reputable sports betting sites in legal sports betting states today and check out betting markets for UFC 306. The main card is in the bantamweight division between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, with O'Malley favored to win outright at -140 odds on Caesars Sportsbook.

Bet on the NFL, use one of the top college football betting sites, get MLB odds or whatever you are most interested in. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 when you activate your account to get the first-bet offer up to $1,000. Register now and start placing bets today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.