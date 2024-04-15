Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: $1K Bonus for April 15 MLB Odds, NBA Play-In

New customers can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to qualify for a $1,000 first-bet welcome bonus claiming one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the country.

If a sports bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in a legal sports betting state and a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, they can claim this exceptional $1,000 first-bet welcome offer while wagering on one of the top sports betting sites.

The NBA play-in tournament and MLB offer hundreds of betting markets to explore and wager while placing a qualifying first bet or using a bonus bet token at Caesars Sportsbook. With the NBA play-in tournament set to start on Tuesday, April 16, bettors can wager any of these six play-in games between the eight teams vying for a playoff berth. The MLB season just started, meaning there are no shortage of games to wager throughout the week.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 first-betOn Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified April 15, 2024

Sports bettors can register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus available on one of the top credit card betting sites.

To begin, click on the "BET NOW" button below. Enter your personal identifying information into the required fields, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to complete registration at Caesars Sportsbook. Enter promo code ROTO1000. Once a new online sportsbook account is created, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment method supported at Caesars, which is also one of the best PayPal betting sites in the marketplace. Then, place a qualifying cash wager up to $1,000, and if it loses, get a matching bonus bet token.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for Monday MLB Betting

Players can use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get up to a $1,000 bonus bet token if their first bet loses while wagering on one of the best sports betting apps available.

A qualifying cash wager of at least $10, up to $1,000, must be placed within 30 days of registering a new Caesars Sportsbook account. A losing first bet yield a single-use bonus bet token that cannot be split up across multiple wagers or broken into smaller denominations.

Bonus bet tokens arrive within two business days of settling a losing first bet at Caesars and expire after 14 days in a Caesars Sportsbook account. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other recurring promotional offers at Caesars Sportsbook.

Any bonus bet token staked on a subsequent wager does not get included with any winnings earned. Super boost markets, round robin bet types, bonus bets and profit boosts do not qualify. A qualifying wager cannot be cashed out and must settle within 30 days of being placed to remain eligible for a bonus bet token.

Wager NBA & MLB Betting Markets with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

New customers can wager NBA and MLB betting markets after signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 today.

The NBA play-in tournament is a great time to use a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on any NBA betting markets, like NBA player props, such as total three pointers and alternate assists. Don't forget about the plethora of MLB odds to wager, ranging from anytime home run scorer in the MLB player props market, to No Run First Inning bet types available in the MLB game props market.

The Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers, as LeBron James faces Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the first play-in game in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks find themselves matched up against the 9-seed Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference, and must find ways to end their five-game losing slump to win twice in order to advance as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Sign up today with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer to wager on the 2024 NBA play-in tournament and MLB games today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.