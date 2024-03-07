Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 | $1K Bonus for Celtics-Nuggets & More NBA Odds

A possible NBA Finals preview highlights the NBA schedule on Thursday night, as the Denver Nuggets host the Boston Celtics. Add to the excitement with a $1,000 first bet offer by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

This lucrative welcome offer for new customers has quickly become one of the top sportsbook promo codes of the year. When you sign up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and your first bet on Caesars doesn't win, you'll be reimbursed with bonus bets valued at up to $1,000.

You can use your $1,000 welcome bonus to make more NBA picks on Thursday night or to get a head start on the March Madness odds using one of the industry's best sports betting apps.

Click on the "BET NOW" link on this page to begin the sign-up process using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, and stake your claim to a $1,000 first bet offer from one of the country's best sports betting sites.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1,000 Bonus for Thursday NBA Betting

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet On Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $20 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📍 States Available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY 📆 Last Verified March 7, 2024

The $1,000 first bet offer unlocked by Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 is exclusively available to new customers, who are at least 21 years old and present in a US state where the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app is licensed.

Start the sign-up process by clicking on the "BET NOW" link. You will be redirected to the Caesars sign-up portal, where you will be asked to complete a sign-up form providing some basic personal information, as well as documentation that verifies your identity. Once your new account is approved, you can download the Caesars sports betting app for Android and iOS devices, which you can use to a minimum first deposit of $20 using your credit card, debit card, or PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Unlocks $1K Offer for Celtics vs. Nuggets

You can take advantage of a lucrative first bet offer that can earn you up to $1,000 in bonus bets by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

The first bet offer unlocked by the latest Caesars promo code enables you to make a first bet on Caesars of at least $20 with the confidence of knowing that is your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed in bonus bets for the full value of the stake of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1,000.

The bonus bets earned by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 can be used to place more bets on any sports betting market offered by Caesars including Thursday night's Celtics vs Nuggets odds. But keep in mind that all bonus bets must be used within 14 days before they expire and are removed from your account and cannot be combined with any other promos or bonuses offered by Caesars Sportsbook.

Bet on NBA Thursday Odds & Props with Caesars Promo Code ROTO1000

NBA betting fans will enjoy one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season when the defending champion Denver Nuggets host the league-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday night at Ball Arena.

You can add to the excitement of wagering on the Celtics vs Nuggets odds and NBA player props with a $1,000 first bet offer by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Click the "BET NOW" link, and discover why a growing number of American sports bettors are making their NBA picks using the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.