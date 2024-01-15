Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Bet NFL Playoff Odds With $1K Offer

We still have one day of first-round postseason action left on the gridiron, so use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and bet NFL Playoff odds with this $1,000 welcome offer. By using one of the top sportsbook promo codes on the market, you'll get a chance to make things right if your first bet doesn't hit the mark. This means that if you don't win your first, you'll get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – back in return.

This weekend's inclement weather gives us the special gift of two NFL Playoff games this Monday. First up at 4:30 pm EST, it's the Buffalo Bills (-10, o/u: 36) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two teams met last season, with the Bills posting a dominating 38-3 win – and the Bills have won three of the last four meetings. In the second game, taking place at 8 pm EST, the Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5, o/u: 43) travel down South to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These teams met, also on Monday Night Football back in Week 3, with the Eagles getting the 25-11 win.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 To Bet NFL Playoff Odds With $1K Offer

New customers can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to NFL Playoff odds with a $1,000 offer.

Click on the "BET NOW" button located below to get started at one of the top online sportsbooks. This will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information about yourself like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You'll also need to provide some additional info like your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

Now, you can go ahead and make your first deposit at one of the most trusted PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at Caesars Sportsbook is $20, but you can deposit more to take advantage of the $1,000 maximum value on the welcome offer.

Use The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 And Bet NFL Playoff Odds With $1K Offer

Here are the details on how to use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and bet NFL Playoff odds with a $1,000 offer.

Go ahead and place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook and wait for the outcome. If your first bet wins, you'll keep the earnings as you would on a regular bet. However, if you lose your first bet, you'll get it back as a bonus bet – up to $1,000.

If you do receive the bonus bet, it comes in just one installment, as opposed to the different welcome offers you can find on other sports betting apps. The bonus bet must be used within seven days and can be wagered on any sports betting market.

Bet NFL Playoff Odds With $1K Offer When Using The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

There's never been a better time to bet NFL Playoff odds with a $1,000 offer when using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

Here we go for Day 3 of the Wild Card Round, so be sure to use this lucrative welcome offer at one of the top credit card betting sites to get started tonight!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.