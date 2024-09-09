Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1000 Bonus for Jets-49ers & MLB Odds

End Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season with a $1,000 welcome bonus when you sign up as a new user with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

New sports bettors can bet and get up to $,1000 in bonus bets back if their initial wager settles as a loss. Plus, take advantage of the endless opportunities you'll have access to at one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Tonight, Aaron Rodgers will take the field to play his first full game since the 2022 season, against the San Francisco 49ers who have fallen short of their goals during the last two seasons. With key playmakers on both sides of the field, you can find the best NFL odds for player props and more.

Wager on any Jets-49ers odds after claiming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and getting started with one of the top sportsbook promos for Monday Night Football betting.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Sept 9, 2024

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates, you can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 details to sign up for a new account. For all those meet those criteria, you will find the steps needed to get your account started at one of the most iconic online sportsbooks:

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Monday, September 9

Before you place your first bet, let's look over at the terms and conditions for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 when you use it on one of the best NFL betting sites.

When you're ready to place your first bet, go ahead and choose from one of the qualifying sports betting markets at one of the premier sports betting sites. If your first wager wins, you won't receive a bonus bet, but you will keep the winnings you earned. However, if your first wager doesn't win, you will get your first bet back – up to $1,000 as a bonus bet.

If you do get a bonus bet from Caesars Sportsbook, you will have 14 days to use it before expiring. Also, the bonus bet has a one-time playthrough feature, meaning you must wager it once on any qualifying sports betting market at Caesars Sportsbook before withdrawing any possible winnings.

Bet on Aaron Rodgers Props, Jets-49ers with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Now is the time to get a $1,000 welcome offer for NFL Week 1 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

While there are plenty of other NFL betting promos available, the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer ranks amongst the best. Place your first bet today, and if it doesn't come through in the clutch, you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets on a first-time losing wager.

Wager on any Jets vs 49ers odds or player props, or even take a look at the Monday MLB slate and place a wager on baseball odds.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.