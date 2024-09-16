Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim $1000 Bonus for Falcons-Eagles Props & Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles will be gunning for a fifth straight primetime victory on home turf when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, and you can add to the excitement of this crucial NFL Week 2 betting matchup with bonus bets valued at up to $1,000 by signing today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Introduced in time for the start of the new NFL season, this exclusive welcome offer for new customers is positioned to become one of the leading sportsbook promos of 2024. Signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 unlocks a lucrative first bet offer that lets you get back your first bet back up to $1,000. With an additional $1,000 in bonus bets in your bankroll, you can enjoy making more picks on the NFL odds and NFL player props ahead of this week's MNF matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up now using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and start making your NFL picks using one of the nation's favorite NFL betting apps.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim $1K in Bonus Bets for Falcons vs Eagles

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Sept 16, 2024

News customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates, can follow these steps to register for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Details for 9/16

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 terms and conditions will inform you about everything you need to know before placing your first bet.

When you do finally place your first bet, go ahead and wait for the outcome. If your first bet wins, you won't get any bonus bets, but you will get to keep the winnings. However, if you lose your first bet, you will receive a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – on one of the best NFL betting sites.

If you do receive a bonus bet, you'll have 14 days to use it before expiring. Also, the bonus bet has a one-time playthrough feature, meaning you must wager it once on any qualifying sports betting market, like NFL odds, and not just withdraw the monetary value back into your account.

Get a $1K Welcome Offer for Falcons-Eagles MNF with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

You can get a $1,000 welcome offer for the Falcons @ Eagles game on Monday Night Football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Jalen Hurts and company are the favorites on paper. However, Kirk Cousins is looking to get the Falcons' offense rolling again after a sluggish start to the season.

You can bet on Monday Night Football using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 -- one of the top NFL betting promos on the market!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.