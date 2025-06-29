Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Today's a great day to join the exciting world of sports betting. Wager on the MLB game of your choice, international soccer and more. First, though, sign up for a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer. New customers can earn up to $300 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer is one of the leading sportsbook promos and has different sports betting bonuses depending on your location:

If you are in MI, NJ or PA, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer delivers $100 in bonus bets for your first three days as a customer. Make a $10 wager each day and get the $100 bonus, win or lose, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total.

offer delivers $100 in bonus bets for your first three days as a customer. Make a $10 wager each day and get the $100 bonus, win or lose, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total. If you are in AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN or VA, you will get an offer of bet $10+ for five straight days, and you will receive $50 in bonus bets each day, which is a Bet $50, Get $250 total.

All new customers can instead choose the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Make a designated bet each day for 10 days. If it doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day as a refund.

offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Make a designated bet each day for 10 days. If it doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day as a refund. New York customers get a 100% profit boost daily for their first 10 days as a customer.

There are plenty of MLB betting options throughout the day, like Cubs-Astros in a meeting between division leaders, plus several big international soccer matches in the U.S., such as FIFA's Club World Cup and the CONCACAF Gold cup featuring Team USA. Bet on whatever interests you the most. First, though, use one of the top sports betting apps to open an account. Tap any BET NOW button use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and earn up to $300 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

How to Register for Up to $300 in Bonus Bets with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: June 29, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo by State: Terms & Conditions for What You Can Claim - Sunday, June 29

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets.

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Cubs vs Astros & Other Must-Bet MLB Matchups Today

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer gives you everything you need to wager on any MLB odds on today's schedule and beyond.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Sunday, June 29, 2025

MLB: Phillies at Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB betting promos for this NL East battle.

Phillies at Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB betting promos for this NL East battle. MLB: Rays at Orioles, 1:35 p.m. ET; explore MLB Futures or World Series odds.

Rays at Orioles, 1:35 p.m. ET; explore MLB Futures or World Series odds. MLB: Cubs at Astros, 2:10 p.m. ET; use one of the leading MLB betting sites for this interleague meeting of first-place teams.

Cubs at Astros, 2:10 p.m. ET; use one of the leading MLB betting sites for this interleague meeting of first-place teams. Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup, Paris St. Germain vs. Inter Miami, at Atlanta, 12 p.m. ET

FIFA Club World Cup, Paris St. Germain vs. Inter Miami, at Atlanta, 12 p.m. ET Soccer: International friendly, USWNT vs Ireland, at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. ET

International friendly, USWNT vs Ireland, at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. ET Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup, USMNT vs Costa Rica, at Minneapolis, 7 p.m. ET

Players who sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo will get a terrific welcome bonus offer, but that's not all. Signing up also means gaining access to profit boosts, contests, a stellar mobile betting app to take your picks on the go, and a unique rewards program that can earn you discounts at Fanatics' sports merchandise store.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been climbing the standings and are on the first-place Yankees' heels in the AL East. Jonathan Aranda's success, coupled with Junior Caminero's breakout season and Yandy Diaz's consistency, have kept the Rays in the thick of the chase.

You'll also want to consider using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to make your first bet on international soccer, as some of the world's best teams are in the U.S. The CONCACAF Gold Cup and the FIFA Cub World Cup have both reached the knockout stage. The U.S. men face Costa Rica in a Gold Cup contest. Meanwhile, American club Inter Miami and star Lionel Messi will play UEFA Champions League winner Paris St. Germain.

Additionally, the U.S. Women's National Team takes on Ireland in Cincinnati in a friendly for the second time this week. The Americans topped Ireland, 4-0, on Thursday in Colorado.

With so much MLB action and more coming your way, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is something you need to use to open your account. Bettors can claim up to $300 in bonus bets in select states by signing up. Click on one of the BET NOW links to begin registration. Don't delay. Sign up now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.