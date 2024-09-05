Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim $1000 Bonus for Chiefs vs Ravens Betting

The NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday night, when the Kansas City Chiefs begin their defense of their Super Bowl title by hosting the Baltimore ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, and you can celebrate the return of the NFL football action with $1,000 in bonus bets when you sign up right now using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Expected to be one of the most popular NFL betting promos of the season, this lucrative welcome offer lets you get back your first bet back up to $1,000 when you sign up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. With $1,000 in bonus bets, you will be ready to make more picks on the NFL Week 1 odds and NFL player props.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up now using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and enjoy all the benefits of a $1,000 welcome bonus from one of the country's best sports betting apps.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Sept 5, 2024

This sportsbook promo code is exclusively available to new Caesars Sportsbook customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in one of over two dozen US states where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Follow these simple steps to sign up now using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Click the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process on Caesars' secure sign-up page. Complete the online sign-up form by providing personal info requested. Type "ROTO1000" in the promo code field on the sign-up form to activate this first bet offer. Use the Caesars Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $10 using a credit card, PayPal or other supported payment method.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for Thursday, September 5

When you sign up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you will enjoy an exclusive first bet offer that can set you up with $1,000 in bonus bets that will give you more chances to make more winning bets on the NFL odds and college football odds.

Follow the fast and easy sign-up process, and once your new account is verified, simply place a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by Caesars. If it loses, you will be automatically rewarded with bonus bets equal to the full value of the stake of your first bet, up to maximum of $1,000.

Bonus bets earned are automatically added to your account once your first bet is settled, and can be used for up to 14 days to make more wagers on any sports betting markets offered by Caesars Sportsbook including Thursday night's Ravens vs Chiefs odds.

In addition, bonus bets feature a 1x playthrough requirement that enables you to withdraw your winnings sooner. However, bonus bets cannot be combined with any other promotion or bonus offered by Caesars Sportsbook.

Click the BET NOW button below to get started with one of the best NFL betting promos for Week 1 odds.

Bet on NFL & NCAAF Odds with Caesars Sportsbook Promo ROTO1000

In addition to a highly anticipated clash between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil, sports bettors can also enjoy making college football picks on Friday night. Three games are on the schedule, highlighted by a date between the Duke Blue Devils and Northwestern Wildcats.

Whether you are making your best bets on the NFL point spreads and totals or college football props and futures, you can enjoy an extra edge with a $1,000 bonus by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Click the "BET NOW" button to get started, and take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer from one of America's best NFL betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.