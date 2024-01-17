Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim $1K For NFL Playoff Odds

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here and football fans can get $1K using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000. Claiming one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes is simple, using one of the best sports betting sites across the country, and we'll tell you how below.

First, you must be a new customer at Caesars Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and 21 years of age or older. If you meet these requirements, sign up for a new account today and take your sports betting experience to a whole new level.

Click the "BET NOW" button below to take the first step and activate one of the top online sportsbook promo codes today.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 And Claim $1K For NFL Playoffs Odds

New customers can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for a $1K welcome offer for NFL Playoff Odds this week. To create an account, follow the simple steps below.

Click the "BET NOW" button below. This link will take you directly to the sign-up portal at Caesars Sportsbook.

Create a username and password and enter a valid email address.

Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

In the "Promo Code" field, enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and submit your registration.

After Caesars Sportsbook verifies your account, make an initial deposit of at least $20 using a simple payment method, including debit card, credit card, PayPal, or online banking.

Finally, make your first-time wager of at least $10. However, to take full advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000, bet the entire $1K.

Register With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For A $1K Welcome Offer

New users can claim $1K using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 using one of the best sports betting apps.

After creating an account, and making a first-time deposit and wager, just wait until your bet settles. If your bet wins, you will be paid out normally. However, if your first bet loses, you will get your money back as a bonus bet, up to $1K.

Bonus bets will be issued within two business days of your wager settling. There will be a 1x playthrough requirement and the bonus bet will expire 14 days after it is received. It cannot be transferred, withdrawn, used for any other promotional offers, or divided into smaller denominations.

Bet On NFL Playoffs Odds Using The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Sports bettors can use a $1K welcome offer to bet on NFL Playoffs Odds using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

This week, the Divisional Round will be played January 20 and 21, with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens coming off their bye week. Wager NFL odds for this matchup on the moneyline, spread, Over/Under, or NFL player props including anytime touchdown scorer. Users can also look ahead to Super Bowl odds to bet on either of these teams to win it all.

Don't delay — click the "BET NOW" button on this page and sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.