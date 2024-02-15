New customers can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for $1,000 in bonus bets available through Caesars Sportsbook's lucrative $1,000 first bet welcome offer.

As long as a bettor is at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, and physically present in a state with legal sports betting, they qualify for this $1,000 first bet welcome bonus available on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register a new Caesars Sportsbook account and seize a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus today.

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For $1K In Bonus Bets

New users can register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for $1,000 in bonus bets to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to get started registering a new Caesars Sportsbook account. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at Caesars Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new online sportsbook account.

Make sure to manually enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 into the promo code field on the sign-up portal to qualify for this $1,000 first bet welcome offer. After registering, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to qualify, using any preferred payment method available at Caesars Sportsbook, such as credit cards or PayPal. Then, place a qualifying wager, up to $1,000, and get bonus bets if the first bet settles as a loss.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For $1K In Bonus Bets

Sports bettors can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for $1,000 in bonus bets that are funded if a qualifying first bet settles as a loss.

A losing first bet sends a single bonus bet credit, up to $1,000, into a newly registered Caesars Sportsbook account. This bonus bet arrives within 48 hours of a qualifying wager losing, containing a 14-day expiration date.

Bonus bet credit must be wagered straight, meaning it cannot be broken into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers. Bettors cannot withdraw, transfer, or use bonus bets to opt into other promotional offers available at Caesars Sportsbook. Any bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any earned winnings.

Get $1K In Bonus Bets With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

New customers can get $1,000 in bonus bets with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 used during registration while wagering on one of the top sports betting sites available.

A qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager are all valid ways to start placing bets at Caesars Sportsbook. Wager college basketball odds, like moneyline and total. Or, in eligible legal sports betting states, bet on college basketball player props, like total player points and alternate assists.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account and make sure to manually enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 during registration to qualify for this top-tier $1,000 first bet welcome bonus today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.