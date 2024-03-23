Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for March 23 NCAAB Odds

Today is the first bout of the Second Round, and with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, new sports bettors can wager on March Madness odds now. The first two days of Round 1 boasted many close matchups, and with a $1,000 first-bet offer, there's no time to waste.

Bet on key Saturday afternoon matchups like UNC-Michigan State, Texas-Tennessee and Gonzaga-Kansas, plus a whole slew of other Round of 32 March Madness odds and markets.

With a number of games on the docket to finish out the First Round, new users can click any of the links on this page to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 — one of the most lucrative online sportsbook promo codes today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet On Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 23, 2024

As one of the best sports betting sites, Caesars Sportsbook has made it incredibly easy to register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Click the BET NOW button to access the new user sign-up page. When prompted, enter your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB, and last four digits of your SSN. Enter the code ROTO1000 in the appropriate promo code box. Make a first-time qualifying deposit of at least $5 using a simple payment method including credit card, PayPal or Venmo. Place your first bet, up to $,1000 on any preferred game, bet type or odds type.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for March 23

To unlock the entire $1,000 using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you will want to wager the entire $1,000 with your first-time bet.

If your bet wins, Caesars Sportsbook will pay you out normally. However, if your bet loses, you will be paid back in bonus bets in an amount matching your first-time wager. Bonus bets will have a 1x playthrough requirement and cannot be divided up between other bets. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used on casino games or used for other promotional offers at Caesars Sportsbook.

Bonus bets will expire seven days after they have been received.

Bet on UNC-Michigan State & More March Madness Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

As we head into the first games in the Second Round, sports bettors can wager on their favorite March Madness odds with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

With one of the best sports betting apps, customers can bet on other possible upsets, including No. 8 Michigan State over No. 1 UNC. The Tar Heels looked dominate during their first-round victory, but Tom Izzo and the Spartans are more than capable of pulling off the upset and sending one of the tournament favorites home early.

Click the BET NOW button today and create a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. With up to $1,000, you can kick your March Madness sports betting experience up a notch before the Sweet 16 with one of the top March Madness betting promos.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.