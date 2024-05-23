Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 | Get $1000 Offer for Pacers-Celtics, Oilers-Stars

You can register for a new online sportsbook account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get the first-bet offer up to $1,000. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will be refunded with a matching bonus bet, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo offer with one of the best sports betting apps to make your first bet on the NBA Conference Finals or NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on Thursday night's sports calendar. Game 2 between the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers is set to tip off from TD Garden, while Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals features a highly anticipated matchup between the Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers.

Click on any of the BET NOW sign-up buttons on this page to create a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 so you can get the first-bet offer up to $1,000 from one of the leading sportsbook promo codes.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 - How to Claim $1000 First-Bet Bonus

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified May 23, 2024

Sign up for a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and qualify for up to a $1,000 bonus bet if your opening wager on one of the top sports betting sites settles as a loss.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to go to the Caesars Sportsbook new customer sign-up portal. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the registration process at Caesars Sportsbook. Enter ROTO1000 as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any available payment methods, including PayPal. Place a qualifying cash wager of $10 or more on your preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to receive a matching bonus-bet credit if your first bet loses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 | $1K Offer Terms & Conditions

Individuals can register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to qualify for a $1,000 first-bet offer by adhering to certain terms and conditions.

As long as a player is at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal sports betting, and a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, they qualify to claim this $1,000 first-bet welcome offer.

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo offer works: If your opening wager settles as a loss, bonus-bet credit is funded within two business days and arrives as a single bonus-bet credit, up to $1,000. This means a registered bettor at Caesars Sportsbook cannot split the bonus bet across multiple wagers or into smaller denominations.

Any bonus bet via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at Caesars Sportsbook. There is a 14-day expiration date attached to a bonus-bet credit and it does not get returned with any earned winnings when staked on a subsequent wager.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code - Bet on NBA Playoffs & Get NHL Odds

Sports bettors can access NBA odds and NHL odds with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 while exploring betting markets on one of the top credit card betting sites available.

Friday's slate includes Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Western Conference Finals. Wager Luka Doncic's total points in the NBA player props betting market, or target Anthony Edwards' total three-pointers instead.

Game 2 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals will get underway from Madison Square Garden as the New York Rangers host the Florida Panthers. The Panthers made it to the Stanley Cup Finals last year, so place a qualifying wager on Florida in the Stanley Cup odds futures market at Caesars Sportsbook if that plays to your strategy.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons in this review to sign up for a new online sportsbook account using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and qualify for its $1,000 first-bet welcome offer today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.