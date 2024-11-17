Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get $1K Deposit Bonus for Bengals vs Chargers

Sunday Night Football features the Cincinatti Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. New customers can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to open an account and get the first-bet offer up to $1,000. If your first bet is a loss, you will be refunded with a matching bonus bet, up to $1,000.

One of the leading sportsbook promos, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is one of the leaders in first-bet protection. Make your first bet on the Chiefs-Bills, Ravens-Steelers or any of the other exciting NFL betting matchups set for today.

No matter what your betting preferences are with one of the best sports betting apps, tap a BET NOW button to get started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and have the first-bet offer up to $1,000 on your side.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim Extra $1K in Bonus Bets for Sunday Night Football

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Nov. 17, 2024

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates, follow these steps to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 on one of the best sports betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTO1000 when prompted for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Bet on Bengals vs Chargers with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to make your first bet on any of today's games with one of the best NFL betting sites.

If you prefer NBA betting, there are a lot of games to pick from on today's schedule. Wager on any game using one of the leading NBA betting apps. Or use one of the top college basketball betting sites to place a bet on one of the many games today as the second week of the season comes to a close.

You can bet on the NFL, NBA, college basketball odds or anything else. Get started right now and open an account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get the first-bet offer up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Sunday, November 17

When it's time to place your first bet, make sure you review the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 terms and conditions before using one of the best NFL betting promos.

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 offer works: When you place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook after checking out NFL odds, wait for the outcome. If your first bet wins, you won't get any bonus bets, but you will get to keep the earnings from your win. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get a matching bonus-bet credit – up to $1,000 – within 72 hours of the bet settling.

The bonus bet awarded via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 expires after 14 days and you must wager the bonus bet once before withdrawing any profits. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used for future promotional offers.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.