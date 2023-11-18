Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get $1K For College Football Odds

The race for bowl game eligibility heats up on Saturday as the college football schedule enters the home stretch, and you can be ready to make your best bets on the Week 12 college football odds with a $1000 bonus by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

This offer from one of the top sports betting sites is exclusively available to sports bettors opening a Caesars Sportsbook account for the first time, and sets new customers up with up to $1000 in bonus bets if their first bet on Caesars loses. Bonus bets earned by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 can be used to bring your college football picks to the next level, or even make your best bets on the College Football Playoff odds.

Click the "Bet Now" link to start the sign-up process using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000, and enjoy the benefit of a $1000 bonus from one of America's top mobile sports betting apps.

Get $1K For College Football Odds With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

This exclusive first bet offer is available to first-time customers, who have reached the age of 21, and are physically present in a US state where sports betting is legal and the Caesars mobile app is licensed.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to reach Caesars' new customer sign-up portal, where you can open an account by completing the registration form with your name, email address, phone number, and mailing address. As part of the sign-up process with one of the best sportsbook promo codes, you will be asked to provide your DOB and the last four numbers of your SSN, and enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 in the promo code field provided on the form.

Once you have finished signing up and your new account has been verified, you can make a first deposit of at least $20 using your debit card, credit cards, PayPal, or online banking. However, sports bettors with bigger budgets will want to consider maximizing the value of one of the best sportsbook welcome offers available by making a minimum first deposit of $1000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Unlocks $1K For College Football Odds

After your first deposit has been process, you are ready to enjoy the first bet offer activated by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 by making a first bet of at least $20 on any sports betting market offered by Caesars Sportsbook including additional wagers on the college football odds and player props.

If your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed with bonus bets equal to the full value of the stake of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1000.

Bonus bets earned by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 are automatically added to your Caesars Sportsbook account within 48 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet, and can be used to make additional college football picks or wagers on upcoming college bowl game odds.

However, bonus bets must be used within 14 days, and are automatically deleted from your account if not used within that period.

Unlock $1K Bonus For College Football Odds With Caesars Promo Code ROTO1000

With two weeks remaining in the 2023 college football schedule, as many as 13 teams remain in contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff. With so much on the line, there has never been a better time to make more wagers on the college football odds with a $1000 bonus by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to claim this lucrative first bet offer, and start making your college football picks using one of America's top mobile sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.