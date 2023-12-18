Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get $1K For MNF Picks

Sports bettors can register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get up to a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus for Monday Night Football picks using one of the best online sports betting apps available.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, they are eligible to claim one of the most lucrative online sportsbook promo codes in the country.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new Caesars Sportsbook account today.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 And Get $1K For MNF Picks

New customers can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and get a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus for Monday Night Football picks available on one of the best sports betting sites in the legalized sports betting market.

Register today by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at Ceasars Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the identity verification process and successfully create your new Caesars Sportsbook account.

Prior to verification, remember to manually enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 into the promo code field on the registration portal to stay qualified in order to claim this $1,000 first bet welcome offer at Caesars Sportsbook. Once verified, fund your new Caesars Sportsbook account with a $20 minimum deposit, using any of the convenient payment methods supported, such as PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a qualifying wager, up to $1,000, on any available sports betting market, bet type, and odds to earn a matching rebate with a losing first bet settled.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 To Get $1K For MNF Picks

Sports bettors can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get up to a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus for Monday Night Football picks after registering a new Caesars Sportsbook account today.

A losing first bet returns a matching rebate, up to $1,000, arriving in a new Caesars Sportsbook account as a single bonus bet credit, up to 48 hours after settling a qualifying wager as a loss. Bonus bet credit cannot be split across multiple wagers or divvied into smaller denominations based on bettor preference.

All bonus bet credit at Caesars Sportsbook expires after 14 days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at Caesars Sportsbook. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers do not get returned with any earned winnings.

Get $1K For MNF Picks With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

New customers at Caesars Sportsbook get up to $1,000 for Monday Night Football picks with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 used during sign-up to become eligible for this excellent first bet welcome bonus.

A $20 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager are viable options to begin wagering on Caesars Sportsbook's online betting markets, bet types, and odds. Bet on NFL odds, such as moneyline and total, or invest in anytime touchdown scorer props available in the NFL player props market.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new Caesars Sportsbook account with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 used at sign-up to qualify for this excellent $1,000 first bet welcome bonus today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.