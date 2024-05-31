Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1000 Bonus for Friday Odds

You can wager on Game 5 between the Stars and Oilers tonight, Friday MLB odds or UFC 302 after opening a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. You'll get the first-bet offer up to $1,000. If your opening bet settles as a loss, you'll get a refund in the form of a matching bonus bet, up to $1,000.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo offer is a great introduction to sports betting from one of the leading sports betting sites because you receive a high limit for your first-bet protection.

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to register for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get the $1000 first-bet offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified May 31, 2024

Signing up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 as a new user takes less than a few minutes. Download one of the top sports betting apps using an iOS or Android device then follow the easy steps below.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons. This link will automatically direct you to the new user registration portal. Enter basic personal information, such as your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity by providing your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. In the appropriate field, enter ROTO1000 to activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Make a first-time qualifying deposit of $10 or more using a payment method like PayPal. Place your first bet with one of the top credit card betting sites on tonight's Panthers-Rangers game, Mavs-Wolves or anything else of interest to you.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Terms & Conditions

To use one of the best online sportsbook promo codes, there are a few terms and conditions that must be met before signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Sports bettors must be a new customer when using the Caesars Sportsbook promo offer, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. After making a first-time deposit and wager, just wait for your bet to settle. If your first wager wins, enjoy your profits. If your bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook will refund you with a matching bonus bet, up to the maximum of $1,000.

The bonus bet via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 expires after 14 days. It cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used toward any other promotional offer. The bonus bet has a 1X playthrough requirement.

Bet on NHL Playoffs, UFC 302 & More at Caesars Sportsbook

After you've created and funded your online sportsbook account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, continue wagering on NHL playoff odds.

Tonight, tune into Oilers vs Stars for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Odds for both teams to take the series are incredibly close heading into the Stanley Cup. Bet on the moneyline, totals, or player props, including how many goals Oilers' Zach Hyman will finish with. You can also wager on NHL Futures, including the next Stanley Cup champion.

Once you're an established customer at Caesars Sportsbook, you can continue wagering on the NHL this season for the Stanley Cup Finals. The NBA Finals will start Thursday, June 6, and there are great MLB odds every day.

Bet on whatever interests you. First, though, make sure you create a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 so you can get the first-bet offer up to $1,000. You'll get a bonus bet if your opening wager settles as a loss, so take advantage of this grat bet protection and open an account now to start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.