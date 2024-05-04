Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1000 Bonus for May 4 NBA Odds, NHL & UFC

The second round of the NBA playoffs gets underway on Saturday, when the defending champion Denver Nuggets play host to the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. With two of the top teams in the NBA set to square off in a crucial Game 1 matchup, it is the ideal time for you to bolster your bankroll with a $1,000 bonus by signing up today with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

One of the best betting promos currently available anywhere in the country, Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 unlocks a lucrative welcome offer that can net you up to $1,00 in bonuses if your first bet on Caesars loses. With $1,000 in bonus bets, you will be ready to make your best picks on the NBA odds and NBA player props, or get in on NHL betting action as the first round of the NHL playoffs wraps up.

Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to sign up for this limited-time first bet offer using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, and enjoy a bonus of up to $1,000 from one of America's top credit card betting sites.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified May 4, 2024

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 is available to new customers only. You must be at least 21 and physically present in a US state where online sports betting is legal to participate.

Follow these simple steps to get started.

Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process at Caesars' secure registration site. Complete the online sign-up form with the personal info requested. Type ROTO1000 in the promo code field on the sign-up form to activate this first bet offer. Use the Caesars Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $10 using a credit card, PayPal or other supported payment method.

Bet on Timberwolves-Nuggets & More NBA Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

When you sign up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and make a qualifying first bet of at least $10 on any sports betting market offered by Caesars Sportsbook including Saturday's Timberwolves-Nuggets odds, and your first bet doesn't win, you will be rewarded with a welcome bonus equal to the value of your first bet stake, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Your bonus will be automatically credited to your account when your first bet is settled, and can be used to make more wagers on any sports betting market including NBA series prices, NBA championship odds, and Stanley Cup futures. However, your bonus must be used within 14 days before it expires, and cannot be combined with promos or bonuses offered by Caesars Sportsbook.

Bet on UFC 301 & NASCAR with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

In addition to NBA and NHL playoff action, sports bettors can also enjoy plenty of MMA betting action on Saturday night with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, as the scene shifts to Brazil for UFC 301.

Wager on the UFC 301 odds of your choosing, including specific fight props. Additionally, you can bet on NASCAR odds this weekend, with the AdventHealth 400 kicking off at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5.

So, don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" button to get started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, and enjoy the benefits of a $1,000 first-bet offer from one one of the nation's best sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.