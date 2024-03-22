Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1K Bonus for March Madness Odds

Today is the second bout of the First Round, and with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, new sports bettors can wager on March Madness odds now. The first day of Round 1 boasted many close matchups, and with a $1,000 first-bet offer, there's no time to waste.

Yesterday, the biggest upset was No. 14 Oakland's win over No. 3 Kentucky. The Golden Grizzlies stunned fans after winning 80-76 despite missing its first seven shots of the game. No. 11 Duquesne's win over No. 6 BYU was also another shock. With a final score of 71-67, the victory became the Dukes' first tournament win in over 50 years.

With a number of games on the docket to finish out the First Round, new users can click any of the links on this page to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 — one of the most lucrative online sportsbook promo codes today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet On Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 22, 2024

As one of the best sports betting sites, Caesars Sportsbook has made it incredibly easy to register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Click the BET NOW button to access the new user sign-up page. When prompted, enter your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB, and last four digits of your SSN. Enter the code ROTO1000 in the appropriate promo code box. Make a first-time qualifying deposit of at least $5 using a simple payment method including credit card, PayPal or Venmo. Place your first bet, up to $,1000 on any preferred game, bet type or odds type.

Bet on Duke-Vermont & More March Madness Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

As we head into the final games in the First Round, sports bettors can wager on their favorite March Madness odds with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

With one of the best sports betting apps, customers can bet on other possible upsets, including No. 13 Vermont over No. 4 Duke and No. 12 James Madison over No. 5 Wisconsin. Bet on the moneyline, totals, or game and player prop bets, such as the total number of three point shots made by a specific player or total number of assists completed.

Click the BET NOW button today and create a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. With up to $1,000, you can kick your March Madness sports betting experience up a notch before Round 2 with one of the top March Madness betting promos.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for March 22

To unlock the entire $1,000 using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you will want to wager the entire $1,000 with your first-time bet.

If your bet wins, Caesars Sportsbook will pay you out normally. However, if your bet loses, you will be paid back in bonus bets in an amount matching your first-time wager. Bonus bets will have a 1x playthrough requirement and cannot be divided up between other bets. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used on casino games or used for other promotional offers at Caesars Sportsbook.

Bonus bets will expire seven days after they have been received.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.