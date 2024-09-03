Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1K Bonus for Tuesday MLB Odds & NFL Kickoff

We're back from the holiday weekend with a huge helping of sports coming up for the rest week, and you can take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 for all the action.

When you hop on board with one of the most profitable sportsbook promos in America, you'll get a first-time losing bet back as a bonus bet – up to $1,000. That's right, if your first bet doesn't go according to plan, you are still walking away with a bonus bet for your efforts.

On this Tuesday, MLB odds dominate the day with a massive 13-game slate featuring pivotal matchups like AL Central battle between the Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City, the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs and the return of Shohei Ohtani to Anaheim/the Battle of LA between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels.

Don't forget about NFL odds going up this Thursday, as the Baltimore Ravens hit the road to face the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs (-3, o/u: 46.5.) On Sunday, we return to normalcy, and the big games come early and often starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, the Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants all in the 1:00 window.

Bet on any of these odds and more after claiming this exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and signing up with one of the best-rated sports betting apps.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim a $1,000 Bonus for Tuesday Betting Action

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Sept 3, 2024

If you would like to sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you must be a new customer who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates. For all those who meeting criteria, you will find the steps needed to get your account started at one of the most iconic online sportsbooks:

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for Tuesday, September 3

Before placing your first bet, let's take a look at the terms and conditions for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

When you're ready to place your first bet, go ahead and choose from one of the qualifying sports betting markets on one of the top NFL betting apps. If that first wager wins, you won't receive a bonus bet, but you will keep the winnings you earned. However, if that first wager doesn't win, you will get your first bet back – up to $1,000 as a bonus bet.

If you do get a bonus bet from Caesars Sportsbook, you will have 14 days to use it before expiring. Also, the bonus bet has a one-time playthrough feature, meaning that you must wager it once on any qualifying sports betting market at Caesars Sportsbook before withdrawing any possible winnings.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to claim this top-rated NFL betting promo and begin wagering on the odds of your choosing with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Bet on 9/3 MLB Odds & NFL Kickoff with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

You can hit the field with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 for a ton of MLB and NFL games this week and get your $1,000 welcome offer.

In addition to the NFL games mentioned at the top, we'll also see the Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 4:00 window, while Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams hit the road to face his old team, the Detroit Lions, in a playoff rematch from last season.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.