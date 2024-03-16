Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1K First Bet Offer for March Madness

March Madness betting is in full swing, so use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get a bonus bet, of up to $1,000, if your first bet doesn't win. Using one of the most equitable sportsbook promo codes in college basketball betting, you'll get your journey to the big dance started in style. Just place your first at Caesars Sportsbook, and if it hits the iron, you'll get a second chance to rebound in a big way.

It's a big day on the collegiate hardwood with #3 Purdue (-5.5) vs Wisconsin in a Big Ten semifinal tilt, #10 Marquette vs #2 UConn for the Big East crown at MSG, and the in-state battle between NC State and #4 UNC for the ACC title. If you're in a hurry today, Caesars Sportsbook has Quick Picks (preselected parlays) and a March to Madness Boost with Purdue and Auburn both covering a -2.5 spread at +125 odds.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO100 for March 16

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet On Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📍 States Available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY 📆 Last Verified March 16, 2024

Customers can use these steps to create a new account and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 at one of the most iconic online sportsbooks.

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $5+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Promo Code ROTO100 Unlocks $1K Bonus for March Madness

Check out these details for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to get a $1,000 bonus bet from one of the best sports betting apps.

If your first bet wins, you'll get to keep the winnings. However, if that first bet loses, you'll get a bonus in the amount of your initial wager. If the first bet you place is $250, and it loses, you'll get a $250 – but you can place a wager large enough to get the maximum $1,000 value from the welcome offer.

If you do receive the bonus bet, you'll have seven days to use it before it expires.

Bet on UNC-NC State, ACC Championship Odds & March Madness

March Madness is the perfect time to get a $1,000 bonus bet if you lose your first wager with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Look into the future and see if you can predict the NCAA Tournament winner at this point. Currently, UConn (+400) is the favorite to win it all, while Houston (+550), Arizona (+800), and Purdue (+800) aren't far behind.

Plus, you have the ACC Championship between UNC and NC State tipping off in just a few hours' time. This is a great betting option for North Carolina sports fans. If you are located in NC, check out the full list of NC betting promos available to claim below:

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.