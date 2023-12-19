Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get A $1K Welcome Offer

Sports bettors looking to get in on a jam-packed night of NHL betting action on Tuesday can enjoy a $1000 welcome offer that can set them up to make their best NHL picks by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

One of the best sportsbook bonus codes currently available, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 unlocks an exclusive welcome offer for new customers that rewards them with up to $1000 in bonus bets if their first bet on Caesars loses with one of the top sportsbook promo codes.

Click the "Bet Now" link now to begin the secure sign-up process and kick off the Christmas sports betting season with up to $1000 welcome offer from one of America's top mobile betting apps.

Get $1K Welcome Offer With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Released just in time for the holiday season, this lucrative first bet offer activated by Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 is available exclusively to new customers, 21 or older, who are located in any of the 18 US states where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to accept wagers.

You can create your new account and be making your first bet on Caesars in minutes by clicking on the "Bet Now" link. As part of the sign-up process, you will be asked to provide your name, street address, email address, and phone number to open an account. You also need to provide your DOB and the last four numbers of your SSN, which Caesars Sportsbook will use to verify your identity and secure your account.

You can enjoy the best possible sports betting experience by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app from your favorite app store. When your new account is verified, you can use the Caesars mobile app to make a minimum first deposit into your account using credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Unlocks $1K Welcome Offer

When you sign up as a new customer using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000, and your first bet on Caesars loses, you will be reimbursed for the full value of the stake of your first bet with up to $1000 in bonuses.

In addition to making more NHL picks and wagers on the NHL player props and Stanley Cup odds, you can use your bonus bets to make your best college football bowl game bets and NFL picks as the football season enters the home stretch.

Any bonuses you earn from the welcome offer unlocked by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 are automatically added to your account within 48 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet on Caesars.

You will have 14 days to use your bonus bets, which can be used to make wagers on any Caesars sports betting market. However, bonus bets cannot be combined with any of the other top sportsbook promos offered by Caesars including enhanced odds and odds boosts.

Claim $1K Welcome Offer With Caesars Promo Code ROTO1000

NHL hockey action dominates the sports betting landscape on Tuesday, highlighted by a marquee matchup of Eastern Conference powerhouses as the New York Rangers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As the action heats up on the ice, you can set yourself up with a $1000 welcome offer for making your best NHL picks on the Rangers vs Maple Leafs odds by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

Click the Bet Now link to get started and discover why Caesars has fast become one of the nation's top online sports betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.