Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Gigantic $1K Bonus for Bills vs Ravens

We're nearly ready to kick off Bills vs Ravens on Sunday Night Football, so get started and place your first bet after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and snag a $1,000 welcome offer. If your first bet settles as a loss, you will be refunded with a matching bet credit, up to $1.000.

Use one of the top NFL betting promos – the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 – and get a $1,000 first-bet offer for Sunday Night Football tonight featuring the Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, o/u: 46.5).

The Bills are off to a 3-0 start. The Ravens, meanwhile, got off to a slow start, but they did get their first win of the season last week and sit at 1-2. This game features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen, and Caesars Sportsbook has all kinds of NFL odds and NFL player props that you can wager on Sunday night.

Before you bet, though, tap a "BET NOW" button to get started. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to register for a new account and start your sports betting experience. You'll have the $1000 first-bet offer when you activate an account now and begin betting today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim $1,000 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Sept. 29, 2024

This Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is available to new customers who are at least 21 years old and physically present in one of over two dozen US locations where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate. Follow these simple steps to sign up now for one of the leading sports betting sites using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Tap any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to start the sign-up process. Complete the online sign-up form by providing personal info requested. Type ROTO1000 when prompted to provide the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Use the Caesars Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or other supported payment method.

Terms & Conditions for Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 unlocks an exclusive first-bet offer for new customers that can earn you up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first wager settles as a loss.

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 offer works with one of the top NFL betting sites: Place a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by Caesars Sportsbook, including anything you might be interested in for NFL betting. If your first bet loses, you will be automatically awarded with a bonus bet equal to the full value of the stake, up to a maximum of $1,000.

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ TV Buffalo @ Baltimore

8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock

Your bonus-bet amount gets automatically added to your account after your first bet is settled and can be used for up to 14 days to another wager on NFL player props, moneylines and more before it expires.

In addition, a bonus bet via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 features a 1x playthrough requirement. However, a bonus bet cannot be combined with any other promotion or bonus offered by Caesars Sportsbook.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.