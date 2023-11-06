Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab $1K For MNF Best Bets

Turn on the bright lights for Monday Night Football and use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to grab $1,000 for MNF best bets. When you use one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace, you'll get a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer. This means that if your first bet doesn't hit the mark, you'll have a second chance to make it right by getting a bonus bet in return – up to $1,000.

Week 9 of the NFL season gets a lid on it when the Los Angeles Chargers head to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for a date with the New York Jets. The Chargers are listed as 3.5-point favorites with -180 odds to win outright on the moneyline; the Jets have +150 odds to win outright on the moneyline while the total is currently only at 40 points. This will be the first Chargers-Jets matchup since November 2020, and Los Angeles has taken each of the last four contests.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 To Grab $1K For MNF Best Bets

New users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to grab $1,000 for MNF best bets.

To get started with one of the top online sportsbooks, click on the "BET NOW" listed below. This will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook new user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also be required to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked to do so.

At this point, you can go ahead and make your first deposit on one of the most trusted PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit at Caesars Sportsbook is $20, but you can deposit enough money to cover the $1,000 maximum on the welcome offer.

Use The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 And Grab $1K For MNF Best Bets

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and grab $1,000 for MNF best bets. Here are some of the details on this one-of-a-kind welcome offer on one of the top sports betting apps.

Place your first wager with Caesars Sportsbook. If it wins, you'll keep the earnings as you would on a regular bet. If your first wager loses, you'll get it back as a bonus bet – up to $1,000. The bonus bet from your unsuccessful first wager will come to your account in the form of one singular bonus bet, as opposed to getting multiple bonus bets. You will have 14 days to use that bonus bet from one of the top credit card betting sites or it will expire.

Grab $1K For MNF Best Bets With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

It's a great time to grab $1,000 for MNF best bets with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

The Chargers come into Monday night's matchup at 3-4, looking to keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. Meanwhile, the Jets have managed to find themselves at 4-3, despite a tumultuous start to the season. A win would go a long way for both sides, so that adds to the intrigue of the evening.

If you don't have an angle that you like on the outcome of the actual game, try your hand at one of the many NFL player props listed at one of the most reliable sportsbook.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.