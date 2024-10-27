Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab $1K in Bonus Bets for Sunday NFL Odds

NFL fans can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to qualify for a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer available to new customers of Caesars Sportsbook today.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos available by registering and placing up to a $1,000 first bet on any sports betting market and bet type to receive a single matching bonus bet token if it loses.

Sign up for one of the top sports betting apps in the country and register a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to claim this $1,000 first-bet welcome offer ahead of today's NFL Week 8 slate.

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and become a new customer eligible for a $1,000 first-bet welcome bonus on one of the nation's top online sports betting sites today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Register Today for a $1,000 NFL Bonus

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified October 27, 2024

Individuals who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 qualify for a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer available on one of the nation's top PayPal betting sites. Register a new Caesars Sportsbook account with our step-by-step guide below:

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to load the Caesars Sportsbook new customer registration portal. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, along with your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Manually type ROTO1000 into the promo code field on the Caesars Sportsbook new customer sign-up portal. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 with any banking method supported on one of the best credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any sports betting market and bet type, and if it loses, receive a single matching bonus bet token.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for Sunday, October 27

To claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 $1,000 first-bet welcome offer, an individual must satisfy basic terms and conditions. These include being a first-time customer of Caesars Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a legal sports betting state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, with minimum odds of -10000 or longer (-800, -350, -125, +100, etc.) to remain eligible for a matching bonus bet token if your first bet settles as a loss on Caesars Sportsbook.

A losing first bet settled returns a single matching bonus bet token, up to $1,000, within two business days on Caesars Sportsbook. Bonus bet tokens expire after 14 days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a winning wager.

A qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of being placed to remain eligible for a matching bonus bet on Caesars Sportsbook. No bonus bet token can be placed on a qualifying wager and super boost markets, round robins, and profit boosts also do not qualify.

Bet on Cowboys vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football Odds with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

New customers can bet on the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday Night Football odds with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 entered during sign-up ahead of tonight's prime-time matchup in the NFC.

Explore one of the best NFL betting sites and place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on Dallas +4.5 on the road, or, bet player props, including 49ers QB Brock Purdy over 240.5 passing yards at -117 odds.

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this review to register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and qualify for a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer to take advantage of one of the best NFL betting promos ahead of tonight's Week 8 Sunday Night Football on Caesars Sportsbook.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.