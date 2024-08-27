Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab a $1000 Bonus for Tuesday Odds & Props

Division leaders clash on Tuesday night, as the NL East leading Philadelphia Phillies continue a three-game series with the AL West leading Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. You can add to the excitement of this crucial interleague matchup with $1,000 in bonus bets by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

This exclusive first-bet offer has been heralded as one of the best sportsbook promos of the season. New customers signing up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 can claim bonuses valued at up to $1,000 if their first bet on Caesars loses. Those bonus bets can be used to make more wagers on the MLB odds or to get an early start on wagering on the World Series odds.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up now using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and start making your best bets on this potential World Series preview with a $1,000 from one of the country's best sports betting apps.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Aug 27, 2024

This limited time first bet offer is exclusively available to new Caesars Sportsbook customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in one of over two dozen US states where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Just follow these simple steps to sign up with one of the top sports betting sites using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

✅ Click the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process on Caesars' secure sign-up page. ✅ Complete the online sign-up form by providing personal info requested. ✅ Type "ROTO1000" in the promo code field on the sign-up form to activate this first bet offer. ✅ Use the Caesars Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or other supported payment method.

Bet on NCAAF Week 1 & NFL Odds with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

The college football season shifts into high gear with a full slate of games on Thursday, highlighted by a clash between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium, and you can gain an extra edge on your college football picks with $1,000 in bonus bets by signing up now using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000

With the start of NFL right around the corner, you can also put your $1K in bonus bets toward betting on pro football. Click the "BET NOW" button to get started, and take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer from one of America's top-rated NFL betting sites.

Caesars Sportsbook Bonus for Tuesday, August 27

Clicking the "BET NOW" button and signing up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 unlocks an exclusive first bet offer that can earn you $1,000 in bonus bets. This is one of the top MLB betting promos available in August.

Follow the fast and easy sign-up process, and once your new account is verified and you have made a first deposit of at least $10, just place a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by Caesars. If it loses, you will be automatically rewarded with bonus bets equal to the full value of the stake of your first bet, up to maximum of $1,000.

The bonus bets you earn through this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer are automatically added to your account once your first bet is settled. Bonus bets are valid for 14 days, and can be used to make more wagers on the hundreds of sports betting markets offered by Caesars Sportsbook including MLB props and futures, as well as college football odds as a new season of gridiron action gets underway.

In addition, Caesars Sportsbook bonus bets feature a 1x playthrough requirement that enables you to withdraw your winnings sooner. However, bonus bets cannot be combined with any other promotion or bonus offered by Caesars Sportsbook.

This eclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 works great for pro football betting as well, making it one of the better NFL betting promos available to be claimed as we gear up for NFL Week 1.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.