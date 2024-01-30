Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab A $1k Welcome Offer

NBA bettors can enjoy a $1000 welcome offer they can use to make their NBA picks ahead of a busy Tuesday night of action on the hardwood by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

Expected to be one of the top sportsbook promo codes of 2024, this lucrative welcome offer enables new customers to claim up to $1000 in bonus bets when their first bet on Caesars loses.

Click on the "BET NOW" link on this page to begin the sign-up process using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000, and enjoy the benefits of a welcome offer valued at up to $1000 from one of the most recognizable and trusted brands in sports betting.

Grab A $1000 Welcome Offer Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Signing up for this exclusive first bet offer is limited to new customers, who are at least 21 years old and present in a US state where the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app is licensed.

Clicking on the "BET NOW" link will redirect you to the Caesars new customer registration site, where you can open a new account using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 by providing the personal information requested on the sign-up form. In addition to your name, mailing address, phone number, and email address, you will also be asked to provide your DOB and the last four numbers of your SSN, which are used to verify your identity.

Once your new account is verified and you have downloaded the Caesars sports betting app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices, you can make a minimum first deposit of $20 using your credit cards, debit card, or PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Gets You A $1000 Welcome Offer

Signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 unlocks a lucrative first bet offer that can set you up with a $1000 bonus that you can use to make additional wagers on one of the nation's best sports betting sites.

When you make a first bet on Caesars of at least $20 and it loses, you will be automatically rewarded with bonus bets equal to the value of the stake of your losing first bet, up to a maximum of $1000.

The bonus bets you earn from this limited time welcome offer are automatically added to your Caesars account once your losing first bet has been settled, and can be used to make more top NBA picks using one of the industry's best sports betting apps.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 To Get $1000 Welcome Offer

NBA betting fans will be treated to what promises to be an entertaining doubleheader on Tuesday night. The action starts at TD Garden, where the Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers in a crucial clash of Eastern Conference rivals. The scene then shifts to Chase Center, where the Golden State Warriors battle the Philadelphia 76ers.

With NBA playoff races heating up, it is the perfect time to sign up today and unlock a $1000 welcome offer that will give you an extra edge on the 76ers vs Warriors NBA odds.

Act now. Click the "BET NOW" link, and discover why the first bet offer for new customers activated by Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 has become one of the top sportsbook promos in the industry.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.