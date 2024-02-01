Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab A $1K Welcome Offer

New customers can register using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 at sign-up to grab a $1,000 first bet welcome offer while wagering on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

As long as a bettor is physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, they qualify for this $1,000 first bet welcome bonus.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account and receive a $1,000 first bet welcome offer today.

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 And Grab A $1K Welcome Offer

Sports bettors can register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and grab a $1,000 first bet welcome offer, widely considered to be among the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Create a new Caesars Sportsbook account today by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at Caesars Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to fill out to complete the creation of your new online sportsbook account.

During registration, remember to manually enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 into the promo code field on the sign-up portal to qualify for this $1,000 first bet welcome bonus. Once registered, fund the new Caesars Sportsbook account with a qualifying $20 deposit, using any of the preferred payment methods supported, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a qualifying wager, up to $1,000, and get a matching rebate in the form of a bonus bet credit if the first bet settles as a loss.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 To Grab A $1K Welcome Offer

New users can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to grab a $1,000 first bet welcome offer on one of the top sports betting sites available.

A qualifying wager that settles as a loss, up to $1,000, is returned via matching rebate, funding new Caesars Sportsbook accounts with a single bonus bet credit. The bonus bet credit arrives within 48 hours of settling a losing qualifying wager and contains a 14-day expiration date.

Bonus bet credit cannot be divvied into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers. It must be wagered straight and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at Caesars Sportsbook. Bonus bet credit staked on any subsequent wager is not returned with any earned winnings.

Grab A $1K Welcome Offer With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Sports bettors can grab a $1,000 first bet welcome offer with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 entered during registration today.

A qualifying wager, up to $1,000, any bonus bet credit, or any other real cash wager are all valid ways to start placing bets at Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on NFL odds, like moneyline and total, or wager anytime touchdown scorer props in the NFL player props market.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to register a new Caesars Sportsbook account and remember to enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 into the promo code field to qualify for this $1,000 first bet welcome bonus today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.