Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Nab $1000 in Bonus Bets for Celtics-Mavericks Odds

It's getting down to crunch time, so don't miss out on your chance to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and get a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

When you use one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes around, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you'll get the chance to bounce back if your first bet fails. This means that if your first bet loses, you'll get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – in return.

The Celtics head down to Dallas with a 2-0 series lead, and a win Wednesday night could cement their 18th NBA championship. The Mavericks will look to rebound from Sunday's loss and make this is a series.

So click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 $1000 Offer Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified June 12, 2024

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates, check out these details of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 offer when you sign up for a new account on one of the most reliable sports betting apps:

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Terms & Conditions

Before Game 3 tips off, check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 welcome offer at one of the top sports betting sites.

When you place your first bet, just wait for the outcome. If that first bet wins, you're enjoying your earnings. However, if that first bet loses, you'll get a bonus bet matching the amount of your loss – up to $1,000. All thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Caesars Sportsbook has a different payout as they'll give your bonus bet to you all in one shot. Keep in mind, $1,000 is the largest bonus bet you can receive; even if you place a $2,000 first-time wager.

Score Big With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

We're almost ready to go on this Championship battle, so take it to the hole with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 for Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals Game 3 Wednesday night.

Even if you're not betting on one of the more traditional betting markets, there are still plenty of NBA player props to choose from this evening. Whether you want to bet on superstars like Jayson Tatum or Luka Doncic, or even role players like Derrick White or PJ Washington, there is certainly a market for you.

Before you get started, just remember to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to claim your first-bet welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.