Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 - Score $1000 Bonus for MLB Odds

Enjoy the start of the MLB season's second half with a $1,000 first-bet offer when you use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. This lucrative deal is yours if your initial bet settles as a loss, giving you a second chance to continue your sports betting journey alongside millions of others.

Caesars Sportsbook boasts some of the best odds among a wide array of sports betting markets. With this top sportsbook promo, new sports bettors can wager on MLB games this weekend, including Mets-Marlins, Phillies-Pirates and Reds-Nationals.

Click the BET NOW link to get started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and wager on bet types like moneyline, totals, and props today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code $1000 Offer Sign-Up Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified July 20, 2024

As one of the most popular sports betting apps, users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 using their iOS or Android device by following these simple steps:

Click the BET NOW button. This will redirect you to the new user registration portal. Enter basic information such as your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be asked to add your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. In the appropriate field, type in the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Make a first-time minimum deposit of at least $10. Payment methods like credit card, online banking, PayPal, or Venmo are available. Place your initial wager and wait for your bet to settle. To make the most of this welcome offer, bet the entire $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo ROTO1000 Terms & Conditions

Before placing your first wager, you'll want to review the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 terms and conditions. Users should be at least 21 years of age or older, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a new customer at Caesars Sportsbook.

After making your first deposit and wager, just wait for your bet to settle. If your first bet wins, you will be paid out in normal fashion. However, if your wager loses, you will receive a matching amount back, up to $1,000, in the form of a bonus bet.

With Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, bonus bets will have a 1x playthrough requirement and must be used within 14 days before they expire. They cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or applied to any other promotional offer at Caesars Sportsbook.

Wager on NASCAR, Boxing Odds With Caesars Sportsbook Promo ROTO1000

After wagering on MLB odds with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you can try your hand at NASCAR and the Jake Paul fight tonight.

Today at 3:30 pm ET, the Penzoil 250 will take place in Indy, followed by the Brickyard 400 Sunday at 2:30 pm ET. Wager on the winner of each race or which driver will lead the most laps at one of the best sports betting sites in the country. Then, Saturday night, tune into the Jake Paul-Mike Perry in an eight-round fight. The betting favorite is Paul in what he calls the "appetizer" before his main event against Mike Tyson later this year. Wager on the winner of this fight or Paul's future bout.

Click the BET NOW button to snag $1,000 in bonus bets today with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.