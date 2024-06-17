Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Scores $1000 Bonus for NBA Finals Game 5 Odds

Start off the week strong by using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to get a $1,000 first-bet offer for the NBA Finals and more. On Monday, we could crown a new champion as the Boston Celtics will look to close out the NBA Finals in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks.

When you use one of the most lucrative sportsbook promos in the industry, you'll get the opportunity to make things right if your first bet doesn't go according to plan. If your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook loses, you'll get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – back in return.

MLB has a strong nine-game slate with some of the big matchups, while UEFA European Championship continues with some fixtures featuring Romania-Ukraine, Belgium-Slovakia and Austria-France. Place your first wager on any of these matchups or any others listed at one of the top sports betting sites when signing up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 $1000 Offer Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified June 17, 2024

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates, can sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000:

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process. You will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. 5. Then you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Terms & Conditions

Before you place your first bet on one of the most heralded sports betting apps, you might want to brush up on the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 terms and conditions.

If your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook wins, you'll keep the earnings. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – back in return. The offer doesn't require you to bet $1,000 on your first bet – that's the maximum bonus bet you can receive from a first-time losing wager. If you place a first-time losing wager of $500, you will get a $500 bonus bet back for your efforts.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 features a 1x playthrough requirement, and has a generous 14-day expiration date.

NBA Finals, MLB Odds With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Start your week off on the right foot and claim your $1,000 welcome offer for the NBA Finals, MLB odds and Euro 2024 with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

You'll have plenty of options when deciding where to land your first bet, so review the details in this article and find the perfect spot. Just be sure to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 when signing up for your new account, and you can claim the welcome offer as a new customer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.