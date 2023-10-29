Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Sign Up For $1K Welcome Bonus

The Kansas City Chiefs aim to extend their lead atop the AFC conference standings with a seventh straight win when they visit the arch-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in NFL Week 8 betting action. NFL betting fans looking to add to the excitement of wagering on the NFL odds can enjoy a welcome bonus valued at up to $1000 by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

One of the top sportsbook promo codes currently available, the welcome offer unlocked by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 nets you up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet on Caesars loses. With a $1000 bonus, you will be all set to make additional NFL picks including wagers on the Chiefs vs Broncos NFL odds and Super Bowl futures.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to get started, and take advantage of this lucrative first bet offer from one of the top sports betting sites by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

Earn $1000 Welcome Bonus With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

The welcome offer unlocked by Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 is open to new customers, who are at least 21 years old, and present in a US state where online sports betting has been legalized and Caesars is licensed to operate one of the top mobile betting apps.

Clicking the "Bet Now" link will take you to Caesars new customer sign-up page, where you can open a new account by providing some basic personal information including your name, postal address, email address, and telephone number.

Don't forget to include Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 in the appropriate field on the sign-up form to ensure you enjoy all the benefits of this exclusive first bet offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Unlocks $1000 Welcome Bonus

After you have completed the sign-up process, you will need to make a first deposit to your new Caesars Sportsbook account using your preferred credit cards, debit card, or PayPal.

You can make a first deposit of as little as $20, but to enjoy the full value of the first bet offer activated by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000, you will want to consider making an initial deposit of $1000.

Once your deposit transaction is completed, you can make a first on any sports betting market offered by Caesars including NFL odds and same game parlays, and if your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed with bonus bets equal to the stake of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1000.

Your bonus bets will be automatically credited to your Caesars account within 48 hours of the settlement of your first bet. All bonus bets are valid for 14 days, and any unused bonus bets are automatically deleted from your account upon expiry.

Claim Up To $1000 In Bonuses With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

The Kansas City Chiefs have claimed 16 straight victories over the archrival Denver Broncos, and you can be ready to make your wager on this Sunday's Chiefs vs Broncos odds with a $1000 bonus when you sign up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to take advantage of one of the top sportsbook welcome offers available today, and discover why a growing number of sports bettors are choosing Caesars mobile betting app to make their NFL picks.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.