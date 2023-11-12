Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Sign Up For $1K Welcome Bonus

Sports bettors can prepare for the second half of the 2023 NFL season with a $1000 welcome bonus when they sign up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

One of the top sportsbook promo codes currently available anywhere in the country, this exclusive welcome offer for new customers enables you to claim a welcome bonus of up to $1000 when your first bet on Caesars loses.

You can use the bonus bets unlocked by signing up for Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to make additional NFL picks on the NFL odds, or to back your favorite team on the Super Bowl odds.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to get started, and add to the excitement of NFL Sunday betting with a $1000 bonus from one of the nation's best mobile sports betting apps.

Get $1K Welcome Bonus Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

The latest first bet offer from Caesars Sportsbook is open to new customers, 21 or older, who are located in a US state where sports betting is legal, and the Caesars mobile betting app is licensed.

Clicking the "Bet Now" link will redirect you to Caesars secure new customer registration portal, where you can complete the sign-up process by providing your name, phone number, mailing address, and email address. As part of the sign-up process, you will also be asked to provide your date of birth and the last four numbers of your SSN, which Caesars uses to verify your identity and approve your new account.

In addition, to ensure you enjoy all the benefits of this exclusive first bet offer, don't forget to write Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 in the promo code field on the sign-up form.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Unlocks $1K Welcome Bonus

When you complete the sign-up process, and your new account has been approved, you can get ready to take advantage of this lucrative first bet offer by making a first deposit using credit cards, debit card, or PayPal.

A minimum first deposit of $20 is required. However, sports bettors who enjoy a bigger bankroll will want to consider maximizing the value of one of the industry's best sportsbook welcome offers by making a first deposit of $1000 or more.

Once your account is funded, you can activate this first bet offer by making a wager of at least $20 on any sports betting market offered by Caesars including NFL picks, NFL same game parlays, and Super Bowl picks. If your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed for the full value of the stake of the bet, up to a maximum of $1000.

Bonus bets earned by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 are added to your account within 48 hours of the settlement of your first bet, and must be used within 14 days. Unused bets are automatically deleted from your account.

Sign Up With Caesars Promo Code ROTO1000 For $1K Welcome Bonus

The NFL Week 10 schedule is highlighted by a clash of division leaders as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the San Francisco 49ers. Regardless of which NFL team you are cheering for, you can double down on your support with a $1000 bonus you can use to make more NFL picks when you sign up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

Click the "Bet Now" link to stake your claim to a lucrative $1000 bonus at one of the nation's top online betting sites by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.