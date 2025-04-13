Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 - Unlock $150 Bonus for NBA Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The NBA regular season schedule wraps up today. One of the top games pits the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Indiana Pacers. Start your NBA betting on the final day of the season, with the Play-In Tournament games beginning Tuesday, by using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 to open an account so you earn the Bet $1, Win $150 in Bonus Bets welcome offer.

It's one of the great sports betting bonuses available via the Caesars Sportsbook promo offer:

If you are in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C., you can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 to score $150 in bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds.

to score $150 in bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds. If you are in one of those states or in another location where Caesars Sportsbook is available, you can use the promo code ROTODYW and get 10 100% profit boosts as soon as you make a first bet of $1 or more. Win or lose, you get the profit boosts to use and the chance to double your winnings.

One of the best sportsbook promos is available for new customers who use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1. Just place a bet of $1 or more. If it settles as a winner, you will earn six $25 bet credits.

Get started today and bet NBA odds for today's regular season games and the postseason with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW from one of the best sports betting apps for the NBA or anything else that is of interest to you.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $150 on $10 Winning Bet on NBA Odds

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all locations) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified April 13, 2025

The Play-In Tournament participants have been decided in the Eastern Conference, but it's a different story in the West, where several teams are still in the running for top 6 seed spots and Play-In berths. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer to put money down on any of today's regular season finales.

One of the top NBA betting sites features a variety of markets, such as NBA player props and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Best Bets & Top Games for Sunday, April 13

IMPORTANT TO KNOW: The NBA regular season ends today. A possible NBA Play-In Tournament matchup highlights the schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament; the Grizzlies, however, could still be in a position to earn one of the top six seeds in the Western Conference.

How to Register for $150 Bonus with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 in minutes. Follow these steps at one of the best online sportsbooks to register:

Click on the "BET NOW" button located in this article. This will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page, where you will select your location. Create an account and provide the required personal information. You must be 21 or older (18+ in some locations). Enter ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if it's not already filled in for you. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 offer works: You must win your opening bet of $1. Find a solid favorite with one of the best NBA betting promos to give yourself the best chance of winning. You'll get six $25 bet tokens, which are good for 30 days.

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW welcome offer works: Make your first bet of $1+ on any qualifying market and get 10 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose, to use with one of the leading NBA betting apps and the chance to double your winnings. The profit boosts can be used with any wager of $25 or less. The maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire after 14 days.

Start your sports betting journey today. Just tap any BET NOW and claim your welcome bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and begin wagering on one of the leading MLB betting sites. Don't delay. Sign up now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.