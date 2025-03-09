Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW | Double Your Winnings for College Basketball, NASCAR

Whether it's college basketball, NASCAR or the NBA, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW let's you turn a $1 bet into the chance to double your future winnings with a 10-pack of 100% profit boosts.

Conference tournaments are underway, with the major conferences tipping off within the next few days, while NASCAR heads to the desert for today's Shriners Children's 500 from the Phoenix Raceway. Place at least a $1 bet on any tournament game or today's race and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW will deliver 10 100% profit boosts to your account, win or lose.

Caesars is one of the most popular sportsbook promo codes around for a reason which you'll quickly discover. It just requires new customers to set up an account and use the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW during the sign-up process.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW -

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Get 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+ 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 9, 2025

Quicker than a drive through visit to a fast-food establishment, you can have an account to unlock the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW on one of the most popular sports betting sites with the steps below.

Click on any BET NOW button on this page and you'll be directed to the Caesars welcome page. Find the "Get Started" link then choose your state, add your email address and make a secure password. Provide some basic personal information (name, address, last four of your social security number, etc.) and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW in the bonus code box. Verify you're located in a state where Caesars operates and are of legal age for online wagers. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit by selecting any banking option Caesars accepts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code - How 100% Profit Boosts Work

Now just place your qualifying bet to unlock the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. Find the auto racing tab, select a bet, place at least a $1 wager and you will instantly receive the 10-pack of 100-percent profit boosts.

Let's use today's racing odds to show you how this works. Chase Elliott is a +800 to take the checkered flag, so a $1 bet would net winnings of $8 if Elliott wins. But anybody else crossing the finish line first still nets the profit boosts.

Your first bet, along with any bet using a profit boost, is required to be placed on odds of -10000 or greater. The maximum amount Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW permits for any bet using a profit boost to $25 with a maximum payout of an additional $2,500. Any profit boosts not used within 14 days of being added to your account will expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - Bet on NCAA, NBA & NHL Odds

Profit boosts are basically self-explanatory because they will boost the profit off any winning bet. We said Caesars is one of the top college basketball betting sites out there, and you'll see that with the rewards program that offers additional promo opportunities to earn other bonus chances, exclusive entertainment options and so much more.

Start today and be ready for the madness of March by placing your first bet on No. 17 Michigan heading to No. 8 Michigan State on the final day of regular season play before the Big 10 tips off conference tournament play. Catch the Bucks and Cavaliers on ESPN prime time and use one of the best NBA betting promos. On the ice, the surprising Blue Jackets take on the Rangers in a game with playoff implications.

No matter how you decide to get started, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW will give you a chance to double your winnings on the next 10 bets. Just place a minimum $1 first bet and you'll instantly receive 10 100% profit boosts that you can use on NCAA tournament games and more. Don't let March Madness slip by, sign up today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.