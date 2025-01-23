Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - Double Your Winnings for Thursday NCAAB Odds

New sports bettors can sign up today using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and wager on Top 25 college basketball tonight, including Maryland-Illinois, to receive a chance to double their winnings.

As one of the best sports betting sites in the country, Caesars Sportsbook requires just a $1 opening wager. With that, you'll instantly receive 10 100% profit boosts, giving you a chance to double your winnings for future bets.

To qualify for one of the most exciting sportsbook promos, customers must be new to Caesars Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legal sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. If you meet these requirements, click the "BET NOW" button located anywhere on this page and register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW For 10 100% Profit Boosts

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Get 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+ 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Jan. 23, 2025

It takes just a few minutes to access one of the best sports betting apps. To get started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW, follow the steps below.

Click the "BET NOW" button anywhere on this page. This will redirect you to the new user registration portal. Enter your email address and select a password. You will need to provide basic information, like your name, mailing address, phone number, DOB, and last four digits of your SSN. Type ROTODYW in the promo code field. Make a first-time deposit of $10 or more, using a payment method such as credit card or PayPal. Wager just $1 on any sports game of your choice.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: 100% Profit Boosts Details

To successfully earn 10 100% profit boosts using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW, there are a few terms and conditions that must be met first.

First, place your bet of $1 on any of your preferred college basketball odds. Odds must be -10000 or higher for it to qualify. Once you obtain your 10 100% profit boosts, the maximum amount you can bet using a profit boost is $25. Maximum payouts will be capped at $2500.

Profit boosts will expire 14 days after being delivered thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. They cannot be combined with other bonuses or odds boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code - Bet College Basketball Odds & Lines

Take a chance and boost your winnings when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW.

In addition to Maryland-Illinois tonight, you'll find Wichita State-Memphis on the docket. The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini are favored by 3 points and No. 24 Memphis Tigers are 8.5-point favorites in their matchup. Bet on any line or college basketball player props in select states.

If the NBA is more your style, you'll find all sorts of opportunities to wager on NBA odds tonight, featuring a nine-game schedule.

Don't delay — boost your winnings! Place a $1 bet using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW today by clicking the "BET NOW" button for 10 100% profit boosts.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.