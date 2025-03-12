Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes: Double Your Winnings Or Bet $1, Win $150 On NBA Odds

A potential preview of this year's NBA Finals highlights the Wednesday sports schedule as the Boston Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden and you can claim your chance to double your winnings on your next 10 NBA bets by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW.

Launched just in time for this season's NBA playoff run, this lucrative welcome offer for new customers has quickly become one of the most popular sportsbook promos of the year. When you sign up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW, you activate an exclusive welcome offer that lets you claim 10 100% profit boost tokens that you can use to double the winnings on your next 10 wagers on the NBA odds.

Just sign up today and make a qualifying first bet of just $1 on any sports betting market offered by Caesars to get started.

In addition to this exciting welcome offer that can double your winnings on the NBA Finals odds, new customers in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA and WY can also enjoy a lucrative Bet $1 and win $150 in bonus bets offer by signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1.

Click the "BET NOW" button to take advantage of this lucrative welcome offer for new customers and start making your NBA picks using one of the world's favorite sports betting apps.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - Chance to Double Your Winnings

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW/ROTOBG1 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Get 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+/Bet $1, Win $150 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 12, 2025

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates, follow these steps to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW on one of the best sports betting sites.

Tap any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTODYW when prompted for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Bet $1 and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Terms & Conditions for 100% Profit Boosts

You can claim your profit boosts as soon as you place your first bet after opening your account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW – just know the terms and conditions before using one of the best college basketball betting apps.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW offer profit boosts with this leader among NBA betting promos can be placed on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500.

Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wager or wagers they want boosted. For instance, when you place a Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW offer bet of $25 or less and use a profit boost, if that bet wins and pays $50 in winnings, the 100% profit boost means you will receive $100 in winnings instead – and that's how you can double your profit.

All profit boosts or bonus bets awarded via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW must be used within 14 days and can be used on any sportsbook betting market.

With the new Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 you can bet $1 on any set of odds, and if it wins, you will receive $150 on bonus bets within 72 hours. They come as six $25 bonus bets. 1x playthrough and 30 days to use them.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - Bet College Basketball Odds

When using with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW, make sure to check out college basketball odds and bet on one of today's matchups, which includes conference tournament play. There will be plenty of March Madness betting promos as major conference tournaments start today, like the Big East and SEC. Win or lose, you will get the 10 100% profit boosts.

Use one of the best sites for NBA player props for any of today's games, now that you've set up your account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. You'll find plenty of options for tonight's Timberwolves-Nuggets matchup in Denver.

You can bet on anything you want. First, though, get started by using one of the top NBA betting sites: Open an account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and double your winnings today! Get 10 100% profit boosts, all for an opening wager of just $1 or more!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.