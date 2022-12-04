Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Bet On NFL This Week On Caesars

With so much competition in the United States sports betting market, all of the best sportsbooks feature generous new user welcome offers that you can take advantage of today. These promos are terrific ways to help you protect and pad your bankroll.

One of the best bonus offers you can sign up for today is at Caesars Sportsbook. When you use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you will get a three-tiered welcome bonus leading off with a $1,250 first bet, on Caesars. In addition to your first bet, you will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

As long as you are a new Caesars Sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the platform is legal to operate, you will qualify for this bonus offer today.

Signing Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL To Bet On NFL This Week On Caesars

You can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL right now by clicking through the direct registration link below. Performing this action will reroute you to the Caesars Sportsbook new user registration portal, which will require you to enter some basic information to create an account on one of the best sports betting sites.

This information will include your full name, physical address, email, and phone number while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB which is needed to verify your new account.

The next step will prompt you to enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code, which is ROTOFULL, in the appropriate field.

Then once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the promo code. Doing so will allow you to instantly use your $1,250 first bet.

Use The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL To Bet On NFL This Week On Caesars

When you use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, the first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify as your first bet.

If your first bet loses, the promo code will trigger and you will get the full stake of your first bet credited back to your account in free bets, up to $1,250. Caesars Sportsbook will award your account in free bets within 48 hours of your first bet's settlement. However, be mindful that free bets will expire within 14 days if you fail to use them.

Furthermore, you must use your free bets all at once. Free bets can not be broken down into smaller incremental wagers, which is the case at some of the other top sports betting operators.

When it comes to getting your 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, expect those to reach your account within seven days of the settlement of your first bet.

If you're in Ohio, sports betting is coming your way on January 1. Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code to get a pre-launch offer.

Bet On NFL This Week On Caesars With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

One of the best parts about the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is that you can use your first bet offer with ultimate flexibility. This means that you can use your first bet to bet on any open sports betting market offered at Caesars Sportsbook with no limitations on odds or bet type.

While you can use your first bet to place a wager on NFL betting, you can also use it to bet on an NBA player prop market or an NHL parlay.

No matter what you choose to bet on, Caesars Sportsbook will cover the full stake of your first bet for up to $1,250 if it loses, thanks to this generous welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.