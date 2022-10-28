Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: College Football Week 9 Expert Picks

Heading into the ninth week of the college football season, the playoff picture is getting clearer. There are some big matchups this weekend, and you can bet on all of our college football Week 9 expert picks with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

By signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you will be given a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250 to use on college football Week 9 expert picks. Additionally, you will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, making this one of the best sports betting promos available. Below, we will show you how to sign up and claim this offer today.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For College Football Week 9 Expert Picks

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to make college football Week 9 expert picks. The welcome offer gives you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, to use on college football Week 9 expert picks. Take the following steps to get signed up and claim this offer and sign up for one of the best sports betting sites today.

Begin by clicking our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL link to head over to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Once there, provide your personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email address, and physical address. Fund your new account with at least $20 and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the promo code field to activate the promotion.

Redeem The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Offer Using College Football Week 9 Expert Picks

Redeem your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL welcome offer on college football Week 9 expert picks today. Once you fund your new account with at least $20, the promotion activates to make your first college football betting picks qualify for the $1,250 promo bet offer.

If your first wager on college football Week 9 expert picks wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket at Caesars Sportsbook. However, if your college football bet loses, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer kicks in to reimburse the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,250, in the form of free bets.

Reimbursed promotional credits from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer will expire in 14 days, so make sure to use them within two weeks.

Place College Football Week 9 Expert Picks With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

There are many great games during college football Week 9, and you can bet on all of them when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. You will be given a first bet worth up to $1,250 to use on college football Week 9 expert picks.

One of the biggest games of the weekend is No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes against the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions. While Penn State is 6-1 and at home, they are 15.5-point underdogs in this game.

For our college football Week 9 expert picks, we will back Penn State to cover the spread at home. They continue to play the Buckeyes close, and we believe the home crowd will help them keep it within two scores again on Saturday.

Regardless of what side you find yourself on, sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL so you can bet up to $1,250 risk-free.

College football bettors in Ohio, you can get an early pre-live bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code as well.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.