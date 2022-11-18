Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Get A First Bet On Caesars This Weekend

Caesars Sportsbook offers the largest first bet match of any leading online or mobile sportsbook, as new users who create an account by using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will get their first bet fully matched with a free bet up to $1,250 if it loses. Follow the instructions below to sign up and get a first bet on Caesars this weekend.

A wager on any sport, regardless of bet type or odds, will be eligible for the 100 percent match from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, making this one of the best sports betting promos around.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL To Get a First Bet On Caesars This Weekend

To get a first bet on Caesars this weekend, you must first create an account and provide Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook, you must be a new user who is at least 21 years old and located in one of the states where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate. Those eligible states include Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (Caesars Sportsbook New York), Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If you fit the criteria above, click on the link below, which will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. There, you can create an account on one of the best sports betting sites by filling out information fields including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. There will also be a promo code field, which you should populate with "ROTOFULL" to get the first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars this weekend. After signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, simply make an initial deposit of at least $10 to make your first bet eligible for the 100 percent match up to $1,250.

New Users Who Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Will Get a First Bet On Caesars This Weekend Up To $1,250

The welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will cover the first qualifying bet placed in your account. To qualify, your bet just needs to be $10 or greater. This bet can be on any of the offerings at Caesars Sportsbook, so you can bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL and more with bet types including moneylines, spreads, totals, props, parlays and more.

Ideally, your first bet will win, but if it loses, Caesars will give you a matching free bet up to $1,250 within two business days of a losing settlement. Additionally, signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will get you 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits within one week of your first bet settling, regardless of the result.

The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL must be used to place a single wager, as it cannot be broken up into multiple smaller bets or cashed out. If you don't use this free bet within two weeks of receiving it, the free bet will expire. Just like the qualifying initial wager, the free bet can be used on any sport with no limits on odds or bet type, and all winnings stemming from the free bet can be withdrawn at your convenience.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, now is the time to sign up before your state's betting launch. Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code and the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code to take advantage of a generous pre-live welcome offer.

Get a First Bet On Caesars This Weekend Then Explore Additional Promos After Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

You will get a first bet on Caesars this weekend by signing up through Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the free bets and promotions found on Caesars Sportsbook. The numerous recurring promotions on the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app include 25 percent NFL and NBA parlay boosts.

The first bet on Caesars this weekend from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL cannot be combined with another promotion, but you can take advantage of the 25 percent parlay boosts and other promos on any subsequent wagers made in your account. These promotions can be found by pressing "My Promos" at the bottom of the Caesars Sportsbook app, while an additional list of odds boosts that routinely spans double digits can be accessed through the "Boosts" icon along the top.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.